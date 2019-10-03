vball web logo

PREP VOLLEYBALL

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Farmington Hills Mercy

2. Hudsonville

3. Lowell

4. Bloomfield Hills Marian

5. Mattawan

6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

7. Byron Center

8. Clarkston

9. Grand Haven

10. Ann Arbor Skyline

Honorable mention: Grandville, Novi, Saline, Lake Orion, Northville, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Bloomfield Hills.

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Lake Odessa Lakewood

3. Hamilton

4. Coopersville

5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

6. Parma Western

7. Detroit Country Day

8. Ida

9. Kingsley

10. Onsted

Honorable mention: Corunna, Niles, Holland Christian, Whitehall, Cadillac, Edwardsburg.

DIVISION 3

1. Schoolcraft

2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Bronson

5. Centreville

6. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

7. Beaverton

8. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep

9. Pewamo-Westphalia

10. Morley-Stanwood

Honorable mention: Beal City, Hanover-Horton, Manistique, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, Traverse City St. Francis, Vandercook Lake.

DIVISION 4

1. Southfield Christian

2. Battle Creek St. Philip

3. Mendon

4. Camden-Frontier

5. Merrill

6. Leland

7. Rudyard

8. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

9. Adrian Lenawee

10. Plymouth Christian

Honorable mention: Lansing Christian, Traverse City Christian.

