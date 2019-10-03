PREP VOLLEYBALL
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Farmington Hills Mercy
2. Hudsonville
3. Lowell
4. Bloomfield Hills Marian
5. Mattawan
6. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
7. Byron Center
8. Clarkston
9. Grand Haven
10. Ann Arbor Skyline
Honorable mention: Grandville, Novi, Saline, Lake Orion, Northville, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, Bloomfield Hills.
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Lake Odessa Lakewood
3. Hamilton
4. Coopersville
5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
6. Parma Western
7. Detroit Country Day
8. Ida
9. Kingsley
10. Onsted
Honorable mention: Corunna, Niles, Holland Christian, Whitehall, Cadillac, Edwardsburg.
DIVISION 3
1. Schoolcraft
2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Bronson
5. Centreville
6. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
7. Beaverton
8. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep
9. Pewamo-Westphalia
10. Morley-Stanwood
Honorable mention: Beal City, Hanover-Horton, Manistique, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, Traverse City St. Francis, Vandercook Lake.
DIVISION 4
1. Southfield Christian
2. Battle Creek St. Philip
3. Mendon
4. Camden-Frontier
5. Merrill
6. Leland
7. Rudyard
8. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
9. Adrian Lenawee
10. Plymouth Christian
Honorable mention: Lansing Christian, Traverse City Christian.
