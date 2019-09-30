PREP X-C
State rankings
MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Super 10 Boys (school - division)
1. Brighton - D1
2. Romeo - D1
3. Clarkston - D1
4. Dexter - D1
5. Otsego - D2
6. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1
7. Fremont - D2
8. Traverse City Central - D1
9. Caledonia - D1
10. Hartland - D1
Super 10 Girls (school - division)
1. East Grand Rapids - D2
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
3. Traverse City Central - D1
4. Northville - D1
5. Petoskey - D2
6. Saline - D1
7. Salem - D1
8. Hart - D3
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - D2
10. Frankenmuth - D2
Division 1 Boys
1. Brighton
2. Romeo
3. Clarkston Ann Arbor Skyline
4. Dexter
5. Ann Arbor Skyline
6. Ann Arbor Pioneer
7. Traverse City Central
8. Caledonia
9. Hartland
10. Saline
11. Salem
12. Zeeland West
13. Grandville
14. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
15. Pinckney
Honorable mention: Northville, Lowell, Cedar Springs, Ann Arbor Huron.
Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Traverse City Central
3. Northville
4. Saline
5. Salem
6. Brighton
7. Holland West Ottawa
8. Caledonia
9. Plymouth
10. Temperance Bedford
11. Troy
12. Bay City Western
13. Rockford
14. DeWitt
15. Romeo
Honorable mention: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, Holt.
Division 2 Boys
1. Otsego
2. Fremont
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Haslett
5. Chelsea
6. St Johns
7. Yale
8. St. Clair
9. East Grand Rapids
10. Sparta
11. Dearborn Divine Child
12. Allendale
13. Lansing Catholic
14. Flint Powers Catholic
15. Holland Christian
Honorable mention: Ada Forest Hills Eastern.
Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Petoskey
3. Frankenmuth
4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Cadillac
7. Spring Lake
8. Dearborn Divine Child
9. Otsego
T-10. Plainwell
T-10. St. Johns
12. Freeland
13. Lansing Catholic
14. Flint Powers
15. Mason
Honorable mention: Tecumseh, Warren Regina.
Division 3 Boys
1. Hanover Horton
2. Charlevoix
3. Saugatuck
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Pewamo Westphalia
6. Benzie Central
7. Hart
8. Traverse City St. Francis
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Caro
11. Harbor Springs
12. St. Louis
13. Shepherd
14. Leslie
15. Bloomingdale
Honorable mention: New Lothrop.
Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Benzie Central
3. Shepherd
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Ithaca
6. Pewamo Westphalia
7. Clare
8. McBain
9. St Louis
10. Charlevoix
10. Traverse City St. Francis
12. Boyne City
13. Kent City
14. Reese
15. Roscommon
Honorable mention: Harbor Springs, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian.
Division 4 Boys
1. Breckenridge
2. Unionville Sebewaing
3. East Jordan
4. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
6. Carson City Crystal
7. Petoskey St. Michael
8. Concord
9. Mayville
10. Dansville
11. Morrice
12. Blanchard Montabella
13. Saranac
14. Deckerville
15. Webberville
Honorable mention: Mason County Eastern, Whitmore Lake.
Division 4 Girls
1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Bridgman
5. Hudson
6. Hillsdale Academy
7. Pittsford
8. Fowler
9. Muskegon WMC
T-10. Carson City Crystal
T-10. Battle Creek St. Philip
12. Harbor Beach
13. East Jordan
14. Allen Park Cabrini
15. Johannesburg Lewiston
Honorable mention: Royal Oak Shrine.
