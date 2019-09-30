Cross country2.jpg

PREP X-C

State rankings

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Super 10 Boys (school - division)

1. Brighton - D1

2. Romeo - D1

3. Clarkston - D1

4. Dexter - D1

5. Otsego - D2

6. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1

7. Fremont - D2

8. Traverse City Central - D1

9. Caledonia - D1

10. Hartland - D1

Super 10 Girls (school - division)

1. East Grand Rapids - D2

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

3. Traverse City Central - D1

4. Northville - D1

5. Petoskey - D2

6. Saline - D1

7. Salem - D1

8. Hart - D3

9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - D2

10. Frankenmuth - D2

Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton

2. Romeo

3. Clarkston Ann Arbor Skyline

4. Dexter

5. Ann Arbor Skyline

6. Ann Arbor Pioneer

7. Traverse City Central

8. Caledonia

9. Hartland

10. Saline

11. Salem

12. Zeeland West

13. Grandville

14. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

15. Pinckney

Honorable mention: Northville, Lowell, Cedar Springs, Ann Arbor Huron.

Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Traverse City Central

3. Northville

4. Saline

5. Salem

6. Brighton

7. Holland West Ottawa

8. Caledonia

9. Plymouth

10. Temperance Bedford

11. Troy

12. Bay City Western

13. Rockford

14. DeWitt

15. Romeo

Honorable mention: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, Holt.

Division 2 Boys

1. Otsego

2. Fremont

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Haslett

5. Chelsea

6. St Johns

7. Yale

8. St. Clair

9. East Grand Rapids

10. Sparta

11. Dearborn Divine Child

12. Allendale

13. Lansing Catholic

14. Flint Powers Catholic

15. Holland Christian

Honorable mention: Ada Forest Hills Eastern.

Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Petoskey

3. Frankenmuth

4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

5. Grand Rapids Christian

6. Cadillac

7. Spring Lake

8. Dearborn Divine Child

9. Otsego

T-10. Plainwell

T-10. St. Johns

12. Freeland

13. Lansing Catholic

14. Flint Powers

15. Mason

Honorable mention: Tecumseh, Warren Regina.

Division 3 Boys

1. Hanover Horton

2. Charlevoix

3. Saugatuck

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Pewamo Westphalia

6. Benzie Central

7. Hart

8. Traverse City St. Francis

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. Caro

11. Harbor Springs

12. St. Louis

13. Shepherd

14. Leslie

15. Bloomingdale

Honorable mention: New Lothrop.

Division 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Benzie Central

3. Shepherd

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Ithaca

6. Pewamo Westphalia

7. Clare

8. McBain

9. St Louis

10. Charlevoix

10. Traverse City St. Francis

12. Boyne City

13. Kent City

14. Reese

15. Roscommon

Honorable mention: Harbor Springs, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian.

Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge

2. Unionville Sebewaing

3. East Jordan

4. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

6. Carson City Crystal

7. Petoskey St. Michael

8. Concord

9. Mayville

10. Dansville

11. Morrice

12. Blanchard Montabella

13. Saranac

14. Deckerville

15. Webberville

Honorable mention: Mason County Eastern, Whitmore Lake.

Division 4 Girls

1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Bridgman

5. Hudson

6. Hillsdale Academy

7. Pittsford

8. Fowler

9. Muskegon WMC

T-10. Carson City Crystal

T-10. Battle Creek St. Philip

12. Harbor Beach

13. East Jordan

14. Allen Park Cabrini

15. Johannesburg Lewiston

Honorable mention: Royal Oak Shrine.

Tags

Recommended for you