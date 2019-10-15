Week 5 MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Super 10 Boys (school - division)
1. Brighton - D1
2. Fremont - D2
3. Romeo - D1
4. Dexter - D1
5. Clarkston - D1
6. Saline - D1
7. Otsego - D2
8. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
9. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1
10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - D1
Super 10 Girls (school - division)
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
2. Petoskey - D2
3. East Grand Rapids - D2
4. Northville - D1
5. Traverse City Central - D1
6. Saline - D1
7. Hart - D3
8. Brighton - D1
9. Salem - D1
10. Plymouth - D1
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Brighton - R4
2. Romeo - R9
3. Dexter - R4
4. Clarkston - R7
5. Saline - R5
6. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
7. Ann Arbor Skyline - R4
8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9
9. Caledonia - R3
10. Zeeland West - R3
11. Plymouth - R6
12. Salem - R6
13. Hartland - R7
14. Traverse City Central - R1
15. Pinckney - R4
H.M. Cedar Springs - R1
H.M. Detroit Catholic Central - R6
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
2. Northville - R6
3. Traverse City Central - R1
4. Saline - R5
5. Brighton - R4
6. Salem - R6
7. Plymouth - R6
8. Bay City Western - R2
9. Temperance Bedford - R5
10. Caledonia - R3
11. Holland West Ottawa - R3
12. Troy - R8
13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern - R1
14. Romeo - R9
15. Rockford - R1
H.M. Okemos - R4
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Fremont - R10
2. Otsego - R12
3. Chelsea - R18
4. Haslett - R14
5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11
6. Dearborn Divine Child - R18
7. St Johns - R14
8. Yale - R17
9. St Clair - R17
10. East Grand Rapids - R14
11. Holland Christian - R12
12. Sparta - R10
13. Lansing Catholic - R14
14. Flint Powers Catholic - R15
15. Allendale - R11
H.M. Lake Fenton - R16
LP Division 2 Girls
1. Petoskey - R10
2. East Grand Rapids - R14
3. Frankenmuth - R15
4. Grand Rapids Christian - R11
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R14
6. Cadillac - R10
7. Tecumseh - R18
8. Dearborn Divine Child - R18
9. Otsego - R12
10. Plainwell - R13
10. Spring Lake - R11
12. Mason - R14
13. St Johns - R14
14. Freeland - R15
15. Holland Christian - R12
H.M. Allendale - R11
H.M. Warren Regina - R17
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Hanover Horton - R23
2. Charlevoix - R19
3. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
4. Benzie Central - R20
5. Saugatuck - R22
6. Traverse City St Francis - R19
7. Pewamo Westphalia - R24
8. Hart - R20
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
10. St Louis - R24
11. Shepherd - R25
12. Harbor Springs - R19
13. Caro - R25
14. Leslie - R24
15. Bloomingdale - R22
H.M. Parchment - R22
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart - R20
2. Benzie Central - R20
3. Shepherd - R25
4. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
5. Ithaca - R24
6. Pewamo Westphalia - R24
7. Traverse City St Francis - R19
8. McBain - R20
9. Clare - R25
10. St Louis - R24
10. Charlevoix - R19
12. Reese - R25
13. Boyne City - R19
14. Saugatuck - R22
15. Harbor Springs - R19
H.M. Kent City - R21
H.M. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Breckenridge - R35
2. East Jordan - R28
3. Unionville Sebewaing - R35
4. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31
5. Carson City Crystal - R30
6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
7. Concord - R34
8. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28
9. Morrice - R33
10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31
11. Dansville - R33
12. Bridgman - R31
13. Mayville - R35
14. Webberville - R33
15. Whitmore Lake - R33
H.M. Mason County Eastern - R29
H.M. Blanchard Montabella - R30
H.M. Hillsdale Academy - R34
H.M. Deckerville - R35
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
2. Bridgman - R31
3. Kalamazoo Christian - R32
4. Hillsdale Academy - R34
5. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34
6. Pittsford - R34
7. Hudson - R34
8. Battle Creek St Philip - R32
9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate - R36
10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31
10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic - R36
12. Johannesburg Lewiston - R28
13. East Jordan - R28
14. Fowler - R33
15. Allen Park Cabrini - R36
H.M. Harbor Beach - R35
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.