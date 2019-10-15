Week Five X-C rankings

Week 5 MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Super 10 Boys (school - division)

1. Brighton - D1

2. Fremont - D2

3. Romeo - D1

4. Dexter - D1

5. Clarkston - D1

6. Saline - D1

7. Otsego - D2

8. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

9. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1

10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - D1

Super 10 Girls (school - division)

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

2. Petoskey - D2

3. East Grand Rapids - D2

4. Northville - D1

5. Traverse City Central - D1

6. Saline - D1

7. Hart - D3

8. Brighton - D1

9. Salem - D1

10. Plymouth - D1

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton - R4

2. Romeo - R9

3. Dexter - R4

4. Clarkston - R7

5. Saline - R5

6. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

7. Ann Arbor Skyline - R4

8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9

9. Caledonia - R3

10. Zeeland West - R3

11. Plymouth - R6

12. Salem - R6

13. Hartland - R7

14. Traverse City Central - R1

15. Pinckney - R4

H.M. Cedar Springs - R1

H.M. Detroit Catholic Central  - R6

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

2. Northville - R6

3. Traverse City Central - R1

4. Saline - R5

5. Brighton - R4

6. Salem - R6

7. Plymouth - R6

8. Bay City Western - R2

9. Temperance Bedford - R5

10. Caledonia - R3

11. Holland West Ottawa - R3

12. Troy - R8

13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern - R1

14. Romeo - R9

15. Rockford - R1

H.M. Okemos - R4

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Fremont - R10

2. Otsego - R12

3. Chelsea - R18

4. Haslett - R14

5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11

6. Dearborn Divine Child - R18

7. St Johns - R14

8. Yale - R17

9. St Clair - R17

10. East Grand Rapids - R14

11. Holland Christian - R12

12. Sparta - R10

13. Lansing Catholic - R14

14. Flint Powers Catholic - R15

15. Allendale - R11

H.M. Lake Fenton - R16

LP Division 2 Girls

1. Petoskey - R10

2. East Grand Rapids - R14

3. Frankenmuth - R15

4. Grand Rapids Christian - R11

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R14

6. Cadillac - R10

7. Tecumseh - R18

8. Dearborn Divine Child - R18

9. Otsego - R12

10. Plainwell - R13

10. Spring Lake - R11

12. Mason - R14

13. St Johns - R14

14. Freeland - R15

15. Holland Christian - R12

H.M. Allendale - R11

H.M. Warren Regina  - R17

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Hanover Horton - R23

2. Charlevoix - R19

3. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

4. Benzie Central - R20

5. Saugatuck - R22

6. Traverse City St Francis - R19

7. Pewamo Westphalia - R24

8. Hart - R20

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

10. St Louis - R24

11. Shepherd - R25

12. Harbor Springs - R19

13. Caro - R25

14. Leslie - R24

15. Bloomingdale - R22

H.M. Parchment - R22

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart - R20

2. Benzie Central - R20

3. Shepherd - R25

4. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

5. Ithaca - R24

6. Pewamo Westphalia - R24

7. Traverse City St Francis - R19

8. McBain - R20

9. Clare - R25

10. St Louis - R24

10. Charlevoix - R19

12. Reese - R25

13. Boyne City - R19

14. Saugatuck - R22

15. Harbor Springs - R19

H.M. Kent City - R21

H.M. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge - R35

2. East Jordan - R28

3. Unionville Sebewaing - R35

4. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31

5. Carson City Crystal - R30

6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

7. Concord - R34

8. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28

9. Morrice - R33

10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31

11. Dansville - R33

12. Bridgman - R31

13. Mayville - R35

14. Webberville - R33

15. Whitmore Lake - R33

H.M. Mason County Eastern - R29

H.M. Blanchard Montabella - R30

H.M. Hillsdale Academy - R34

H.M. Deckerville - R35

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

2. Bridgman - R31

3. Kalamazoo Christian - R32

4. Hillsdale Academy - R34

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34

6. Pittsford - R34

7. Hudson - R34

8. Battle Creek St Philip - R32

9. Clarkston Everest Collegiate  - R36

10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31

10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic - R36

12. Johannesburg Lewiston - R28

13. East Jordan - R28

14. Fowler - R33

15. Allen Park Cabrini - R36

H.M. Harbor Beach - R35

