TRAVERSE CITY — Area skiers earned 60 all-state honors when the Michigan High School Ski Coaches Association unveiled its teams Monday.
Thirty-seven Division 2 honors went to area skiers, while another 23 came in Division 1.
File under "Better late than never": Almost 100 photos from the Division 1 skiing state championships. #TCREhttps://t.co/BUI0qi14Ef pic.twitter.com/ieACcSjGNe— James Cook (@JamesCook14) March 4, 2021
Twelve boys took all-state honors of one sort or another in Division 1, along with 11 girls.
Earning first-team all-state in slalom with Traverse City West’s Andy Hill, Caleb Lewandowski and Luke Wiersema and Traverse City Central Max Werner. Central’s Will Russell and Michael Booher took second-team honors, while Gus Dutmers picked up honorable mention status.
In giant slalom, West’s Aiden Lewandowski was first-team, along with teammates Wiersema, Hill and Ben Lober. Central’s Austin Sill earned a spot on the second-team.
TC Central put three girls on the GS first team with Elle Craven, Sarah Beattie and Maddy Cox, joined by West’s Lila Warren. West’s Charlie Schulz and Central’s Lily Kuberski took second-team spots.
Craven and Beattie also landed on the slalom first team, along with Warren. Cox and Kuberski were second team.
The Division 2 were littered with area skiers, including 23 on the boys side and another 14 for girls.
First-team slalom honors went to Gaylord’s Connor Abraham, Petoskey’s Anders McCarthy and William Goelz, Great North Alpine’s Sully Husband and Ayden Ferris and Benzie Central-Frankfort’s Quincy Thayer. Second-teamers included Petoskey’s Noah Walkerdine and Wyatt Mattson, Onekama’s Kylar Thomas, GNA’s Corbin Murphy and Shane Pilate and Benzie’s Seth Johnson.
Giant slalom first-teamers were McCarthy, Mattson, Cadillac’s Ben Meyer and Thayer, while second-team spots went to Goelz, Ferris, Thomas, Pilate, Johnson and Murphy.
Cadillac’s Georgette Sake earned first-team status in slalom and teammates Onalee Wallis and Avery Meyer did the same in GS. Petoskey’s Marley Spence earned dual first-team honors, while Onekama’s Aada Tukianen was on the slalom first team and Petoskey’s Lauren Rothman for GS.
The slalom second team featured Meyer, Glen Lake’s Mahrle Siddall, Charlevoix’s Kate Klinger, Petoskey’s Olivia Nemec and Gaylord’s Remi Robel. Ellen Roggenbeck of GNA drew honorable mention slalom honors, and Sake had a spot on the GS second team.
ALL-LAKE MICHIGAN CONFERENCE
Boys slalom: First team — Husband, GNA; Murphy, GNA; Pilate, GNA; Ferris, GNA; Honorable mention — Aidan Peters, GNA; Jack Herzog, Charlevoix; Jed Turcott, Boyne City; Julian Ahluwalia, GNA.
Boys giant slalom: First team — Husband, GNA; Pilate, GNA; Ferris, GNA; Murphy, GNA; Honorable mention — Ahluwalia, GNA; Peters, GNA; Herzog, Charlevoix; Anthony Fisher, Grayling.
Girls slalom: First team — Taylor Stockwell, Boyne City; Klinger, Charlevoix; Ella Doumanian, Boyne City; Ellie Wagner, Grayling; Roggenbeck, GNA; Honorable mention — Miriam Ahluwalia, GNA; Liesl Stellin, GNA; Abbey Schurg, GNA; Emma Clark, GNA; Nellie Olson, Grayling.
Girls giant slalom: First team — Stockwell, Boyne City; Roggenbeck, GNA; Klinger, Charlevoix; Stellin, GNA; M. Ahluwalia, GNA; Honorable mention — Doumanian, Boyen City; Olson, Grayling; Wagner, Grayling; Clark, GNA.