Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.