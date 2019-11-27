TRAVERSE CITY — Seven area tennis players earned all-state honors from the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Five of those seven hail from Traverse City St. Francis.
The other two came from Petoskey.
The Gladiators had first-team all-staters in the doubles team of Brendan Chouinard and Ben Schmude, who claimed the Division 4 No. 1 doubles championship. Chouinard and Schmude posted a 4-0 record in the state finals, beating second-seeded Ludington 6-1, 6-3 in the championship match.
The Northmen picked up two first-team all-state spots, with brothers Will and Charlie Pizzuti each landing on the team. Will Pizzuti put up a 23-11 record at No. 1 singles, while Charlie Pizzuti notched a 33-2 record at No. 2 singles. Each won a match in the Division 3 state finals to help the Northmen place sixth as a team.
St. Francis had three singles players draw honorable mention status in Division 4 — Adam Chittle, Charlie Schmude and Cody Richards. Chittle and Charlie Schmude each won two state finals matches for the fourth-place Glads, while Richards won the No. 3 singles championship with a 4-0 record.
St. Francis coach Dane Fosgard was named a Division 4 Regional Coach of the Year and TC St. Francis and Traverse City Central each earned academic all-state team honors.
