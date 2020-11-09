Area playoff schedule
DIVISION 2
Traverse City Central (7-1) at Midland (8-0), Friday, 7 PM
DIVISION 4
Sault Ste. Marie (6-2) at Cadillac (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Kingsley (8-0) at Reed City (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Grayling (5-3) at Boyne City (6-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Traverse City St. Francis (6-2) at Charlevoix (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 8
Beal City (7-1) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
EIGHT-PLAYER DIVISION 1
Gaylord St. Mary (7-1) at Suttons Bay (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.