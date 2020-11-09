BOYNE GLEN LAKE

Boyne City celebrates in the background as Glen Lake players walk off thje field after defeating the Lakers 29-28 in overtime Friday night.

 Record-Eagle/Andrew Rosenthal

Area playoff schedule

DIVISION 2

Traverse City Central (7-1) at Midland (8-0), Friday, 7 PM

DIVISION 4

Sault Ste. Marie (6-2) at Cadillac (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Kingsley (8-0) at Reed City (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Grayling (5-3) at Boyne City (6-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Traverse City St. Francis (6-2) at Charlevoix (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 8

Beal City (7-1) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

EIGHT-PLAYER DIVISION 1

Gaylord St. Mary (7-1) at Suttons Bay (8-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

