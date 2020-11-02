PREP FOOTBALL
Area football playoff schedule
DIVISION 1
TC West (6-1) at Grandville (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Swartz Creek (5-2) at TC Central (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Alma (3-4) at Cadillac, Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Gladwin (4-3) at Kingsley (7-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Grayling (4-3) at Manistee (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
Boyne City (5-2) at Glen Lake (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Mancelona (3-4) at Charlevoix (7-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Harbor Springs (4-3) at TC St. Francis (5-2), Saturday, noon
DIVISION 8
Johannesburg 2, Frankfort 0 (forfeit)
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1
Whittemore-Prescott (5-2) at Suttons Bay (7-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
Mesick (5-2) at Gaylord St. Mary (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
8-PLAYER DIVISION 2
Brethren (5-2) at Hale (6-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
