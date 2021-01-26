TRAVERSE CITY — Groups are pushing back on the most recent delays of the winter sports season calendar.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' most recent COVID-spurred pause arrived Friday, delaying the start of winter contact sports until at least Feb. 21.
A rally at the state Capitol in Lansing planned for noon Saturday by the group Let Them Play aims to raise awareness of student-athletes' desire to return to basketball courts, wrestling mats and hockey rinks around the state.
"I really want to have this season," said Childers, Benzie Central's starting point guard who averaged 10 points a game last season as a sophomore. "(Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) doesn't have any good evidence for why she keeps pushing everything back. Almost every other state is playing. It's a real mental struggle not playing."
Childers said his parents, brother and fellow junior Huskies basketball player Quinn Zickert are also planning to attend Saturday's rally.
Let Them Play previously held two rallies, one in the fall after football was shut down, and another in December.
After the fall rally, football was allowed to proceed with a shortened season that eventually became the longest in Michigan history with pauses leading to the state championships played in late January last weekend.
"That really seemed to help change her mind and bring back football," said Childers, who also plays football for the Huskies. "I hope this one will help her change her mind again."
Numerous high school athletes and coach around the state started a social media effort Sunday, Tweeting variations of a statement like Childers': "I am a junior student-athlete who plays basketball at Benzie Central High School. If we have a season, I will hold myself/my team accountable for COVID-19 safety protocols. Share this message and a photo of yourself if you feel the same way."
Many area athletes joined in, including Boyne City wrestler Jacob Bush, Traverse City West basketball player Carson Whipple, Kingsley's ChristiAnn Whims, Glen Lake's Luke Hazelton, Lake Leelanau St. Mary's Dylan Barnowski and Benzie basketball players Chaz Grundy, Childers and Zickert.
Whims, a freshman guard who made Kingsley's varsity basketball team this year, still waits to make her Stags debut. Normally, basketball season begins in December.
"It is hard. Very frustrating. We are all tired of it," Whims said. "It's hard trying not to get your hopes up because we are afraid Governor Whitmer will postpone our season again. Our team wonders if we will ever get a season."
The MDHHS' own pilot testing program that allowed football, volleyball and girls swimming to continue their postseasons in January came back with 0.2% positive testing rate for those athletes, far below the statewide average last week of just over 6% positive tests.
The MDHHS paid to administer those Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests at a cost of $5 per test, three times a week. To replicate that level of testing for the state's 60,000 winter athletes could cost the state $900,000 a week. That figure doesn't include testing for coaches and administrators.
"We will continue asking questions and advocating for all of our schools and athletes as we work toward building our next plans for seasons in basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said Monday. "We will be ready with specific timelines as soon as MDHHS clears contact sports to begin full activity."
Traverse City Central offensive tackle and basketball center Carson Briggs called the pauses a "nuisance," but said they didn't derail the Trojans' march to the Division 2 state semifinals.
"I want to play. They should let us play," said Briggs, a senior Western Michigan University commit. "We do everything they asked us to do, so they could help us out and let us play."
Briggs has no plans to attend the rally.
Whims said she's still been going to school at 7 a.m. regularly to shoot in hopes of playing this season, and says the team and coaches have been good at following all the protocols.
"I know girls that have gone home and cried after finding out that our season has just been postponed again," Whims said. "And all that testing for the football players showed that they were 99.8% negative for covid. This was supposed to help give winter sports the green light. We jumped through all the hoops, so why can't we have a season like football and volleyball had theirs?"
Whitmer alluded Monday to outbreaks of the new COVID-19 variant in Wayne and Washtenaw counties as a reason to extend the pause from Feb. 1 to Feb. 21, but provided little in that way of data. The same order that extended the pause included allowing restaurants and bars to open at 25% capacity Feb. 1.
"With regard to contact sports, we're watching the numbers very closely," Whitmer said. "I think it's important to point out ... the high contagious aspects of this variant. It's important that we keep watching the numbers. I understand the concern that parents and athletes have and their desire to re-engage, but I also point to some events that just happen in the last couple of days with seeing this variant growing in around Washtenaw County and around the University of Michigan campus."
Traverse City St. Francis sophomore guard Wyatt Nausadis hopes Saturday's rally displays athletes' eagerness to both return to play and abide by COVID-19 protocols.
"I sure hope so," Nausadis said. "I think it definitely could, but it comes down to her decision."
Nausadis, recovering from a hip injury sustained during the football season that delays the start of his season to around mid-February anyway, said his Gladiator coach and teammates are preparing as if the season begins Feb. 1.
"It's tough. Everybody wants to play," Nausadis said. "Everybody is looking at it in a good and bad way."
Nausadis said the good part is that teams can gather and conduct socially-distanced non-contact practices for now. The bad, obviously, is not being to play.
Whims, whose older brother Will is a senior football and basketball players for Kingsley and has twin eighth-grade brothers who play basketball, hopes to go to Saturday's rally.
"If I could say something to government Whitmer," Whims said, "it would be please let us start Feb. 1 or give us a data and tell us why we cannot."