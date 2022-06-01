TRAVERSE CITY — Don Lukens wasn't going to miss this one.
The longtime Traverse City Central distance coach turns 88 later this year, and a heart attack and stroke in the last year weren't going to stop him from watching Hunter Jones, Julia Flynn and Luke Venhuizen run in the 48th Traverse City Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Meet.
The all-star track and field event drew throngs of fans to pack the stands at TC Central's track stadium. Lukens, who coached for 62 years, took in the meet from a golf cart.
"It's so good to see two quality kids like that," Lukens said. "One is a natural talented guy, and that's Hunter. (Venhuizen) is nothing but hard work since the time he was in ninth grade."
Lukens doesn't drive since the stroke six weeks ago, but Tom Ooley picked him up from his home in Honor and drove the longtime Trojans coach to the meet.
There, he witnessed all three make history.
Jones broke the Honor Roll record in the 1,600 and capture the Ryan Shay Memorial Cup for a second time with a 4:08.23. Venhuizen's 4:12.18 also beat the previous Honor Roll record, set by Jones last year with a 4:14.65 that topped Shay's record set in 1997.
Flynn set new a mark for the Honor Roll 400-meter dash and simultaneously put her name in the TC Central record books for the sixth time. She now owns the Trojans records for the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs, plus was on the 3,200 and 1,600 record-breaking relay teams.
Venhuizen's time also is third in TC Central history in the 1,600.
Kathleen Venhuizen was runner-up in the 400 behind Flynn in 1:00.11, with Elk Rapids' Sarah Zamaites third in 1:00.77.
LIVING FOR THIS
Damon Livingston came into the season with two goals.
Be all-state. Throw the shot put 50 feet.
When he came up four inches shy of the state finals qualifying mark at regionals, 50 was all he had to shoot for. He even considered quitting.
But the TC Central senior persevered. Livingston not only hit 50 feet for the first time but also the second in his final high school meet.
"At that point, I was kind of heartbroken there because that was the goal the whole year," Livingston said of missing the state finals. "So I kind of had to reset myself mentally. I'll be honest, I was ready to quit because that was the goal. That was the main goal the whole year."
He threw 49'9.75" at the Big North Conference finals. Honor Roll was his last shot at 50 feet.
"I kind of felt like the line was kind of taunting me at that point," Livingston said. "The last meet of senior year, I came in Saturdays, just get the work in."
Livingston's first throw Tuesday sailed 49'4.5", then his second 50'5.25". The third went even farther, hitting 50'7.25".
Trojans teammate Kadyn Warner won the event with a 54'10" distance on his first throw that's the fifth-longest in Honor Roll history. Kingsley senior Riley Brock claimed third at 49'4.50".
RAMIREZ BREAKS BENZIE DISC MARK
Liathano Ramirez was shooting for this.
Manon Lutzke cheered her on as much as anyone, even though Ramirez threatened her record.
Ramirez broke the Benzie Central discus record by one inch with a 118'8" heave Tuesday to surpass Lutzke, now her throwing coach with the Huskies.
"I've been trying the entire year beat it," Ramirez said.
Last week, she threw a personal-best 115' and needed to add three feet to that either Tuesday or at Saturday's state finals.
Breaking records couldn't wait.
Ramirez hit the 118-foot heave on her second toss of the day, just after fouling on the first. That won the meet and is sixth in Honor Roll history.
"I didn't even really like that throw today," Ramirez said. "And I throw it and I'm like, 'Oh, I could do so much better.' I heard it hit and looked over to my coach and she's like, 'Yeah, you got it!' She was so happy about it, it just made me feel happier."
Suttons Bay's Emily Grant (108'6") placed second and Glen Lake's Maddie Bradford (97'9") third.
DIX BREAKS 29-YEAR-OLD RECORD
Hard to imagine that wasn't Katelynn Dix's best jump.
The Grand Traverse Academy senior surpassed the Honor Roll long jump record by 3.25", breaking a mark held by Robin Eley since 1993, the fourth-longest-standing girls record in meet history.
She leaped 18'2" at regionals at Mason County Central to enter Saturday's Division 3 state finals as the top seed.
"It's exciting, but it's definitely nerve-wracking because you're not the underdog," Dix said. "You have to keep your position, but I'm excited. I've been working for this since freshman year, so I'm ready."
The Alma College commit also claimed the 100 and 300 hurdles championships Tuesday as the only female to take three individual events.
Gloria Stepanovich took second in long jump with 17'0.25" leap that's the fifth-best in Honor Roll history. West's Avery Lahti took third with a 16'7.25" for eighth in the Honor Roll books.
Dix won the 100 hurdles in 16.51 seconds and the 300 in 48.31, a time that's fifth-best in Honor Roll rankings. Kingsley senior Lauren Wooer was second, and West sophomore Charlise Schulz took second and third in the 300 hurdles and Elk Rapids junior Brianna Roberts and Kingsley freshman Norah Galton were second and third in the 100 hurdles.
LEAVING A LEGACY
Forest Area's Ron Stremlow wanted to pose for a photo with his mentor after receiving a surprise award Tuesday.
Stremlow became the fourth winner of the Honor Roll Meet's Legacy Award, which Lukens won in its first year in 2019.
Darlene Garland of Suttons Bay and Kingsley's Bill Wooer are the other two winners of the award, which honors area track coaches with at least 20 years of coaching.
"There's a lot of great coaches in our area," Stremlow said. "Somebody said, 'Hey, you better be ready.' I'm staying up there ready to celebrate everybody that's been over 20 years coaching and to hear my name called, I was a little shocked."
Stremlow has coached track for more than 30 years, and he has more than 150 seasons under his belt at Forest Area, Kingsley and Manton — leading or serving as an assistant for teams in volleyball, track, soccer, football and softball.
After receiving the award, Stremlow immediately wanted a photo taken with Wooer.
Stremlow, well-known for almost exclusively wearing University of Michigan wear, sported a Forest Area shirt for the meet.
"It's laundry day," he joked.
And award day.
REMY TIMES FOUR
Remy Schulz wound up as the only four-event winner Tuesday, an impressive feat in a field made up of competitors who had to qualify for the meet by being among the top times and distances for the whole season in the Traverse City Record-Eagle coverage area.
Schulz won all the sprint events, claiming the 100-meter dash in 11.03 seconds and the 200 in 22.60. West took the top three spots in both those events, with Michael Schermerhorn second in the 100 and third in 200, and Ayden Totten second in 100 and third in 200.
"We're always super close," Schulz said. "You just know you have to compete. And that's really cool when you get to do it with your own teammates.
Schulz said West's coaches have really elevated the Titan sprint program over the years. West has won the Big North Conference title in the 100 and 200 every year of the last decade.
"They developed all the sprinters and distance guys to compete at this level," Schulz said. "That's why we can do cool stuff like this."
Schermerhorn, Schulz, Totten and John O'Connor combined to win the 400 and 800 relay titles.
The 400 quartet's time of 43.58 is the second-best time in Honor Roll history, only behind West's 2017 team of Erik LaBonte, Luke Sawusch and brothers Dalton and Donovan Michael. TC Central took second and Benzie Central third.
The same Titan foursome's time of 1:31.94 in the 800 relay is the Honor Roll's fourth-fastest time.
Boys Top 3: 400M - Gage Hessem (KNG) 51.06; Ben Habers (TCW) 51.84; Dalton Geetings (BNZ) 51.85; 800M - Thomas Richards (SF) 1:59.24; Asher Paul (TCC) 2:00.67; Jett Reimers (2:01.67); 3200M - Willem DeGood (TCW) 10:22.42; Mason Sink (ONK) 10:41.21; Skylar Werden (FF) 10:42.21; 110M hurdles - Kyle Roeters (TCC) 16.19; Wally Tupper (TCW) 16.2; Connor McIntyre (SF) 16.62; 300M hurdles - Tyrone Brouillet (BNZ) 41.87; Connor Johnson (KNG) 42.32; Charlie Ward (ER) 42.48; 4x400M - TC West 3:31.38; TC St. Francis 3:34.11; TC Central 3:37.63; 4x800M - TC Central 8:31.22; Kalkaska 8:37.56; TC West 8:50.24; High jump - Hessem (KNG) 6-1; Jacob Evans (BNZ) 5-11; Chase Bott (KNG) 5-11; Pole vault - Ryan Stawski (TCC) 13-0; Ben Wilson (TCC) 12-6; Hayden Moore (KAL) 12-0; Long jump - Joey Andrews (SF) 22-0.5; John O'Connor (TCW) 21-7.25; Devon Harris (BNZ) 21-0.25; Discus - Riley Brock (KNG) 147-9; Carson Douglass (TCW) 142-0; Caleb Melton (ER) 129-1.
Girls Top 3: 100 - Arianna Stallworth (TCW) 12.50; Tara Townsend (FF) 12.78; Sara Schermerhorn (TCW) 12.86; 200M - Addison Swanson (TCW) 25.89; 2. Schermerhorn (TCW) 26.04); 3. Townsend (FF) 27.01; 800M - Makenna Scott (GL) 2:22.38; Ava King (TCW) 2:25.49; Meagan Lange (FA) 2:26.85; 1600M - Sophia Rhein (SF) 5:09.78; King (TCW) 5:13.76; Alexis Ball (TCC) 5:19.27; 3200M - Elliott Smith (TCW) 12:06.07; Ella Knudsen (LEL) 12:30.22; Mya Denoyer (LEL) 13:09.58; 4x100M - Benzie Central 50.98; TC West 51.81; Frankfort 52.14; 4x200M - TC West 1:47.72; Benzie Central 1:50.45; Kingsley 1:52.32; 4x400M - TC Central 4:09.48; Elk Rapids 4:14.52; TC West 4:19.48; 4x800M - Benzie Central 10:29.03; Leland 10:49.73; Forest Area 10:56.28; High jump - Madeline Bildeaux (TCW) 5-1; Paige LaMott (TCC) 4-11; Grace Wolfe (FF) 4-11; Pole vault - Becky Lane (TCW) 10-9; Tara Townsend (FF) 10-9; Kara Sickle (TCW) 10-0.
