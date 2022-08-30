TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Titans have scored 18 goals and allowed a goal in their four games. All wins.
“It is a goal of this group to get as many shutouts as they can, and they take a lot of pride in keeping the zero on the board,” TC West head coach Matt Griesinger said.
The Titans shut out Elk Rapids on Monday, winning 4-0 to extend their record to a score-matching 4-0. The Titans haven't started 4-0 in decades; but for the Elks, they are currently 0-5. Elks' head oach Nate Plum said they are playing their toughest schedule thus far.
“I mean, we schedule these games to see, 'OK, this is how fast we’ve got to play' — and they show you how fast you’ve got to play," Plum said. "And they show you how fast you get on with the ball. That's why we have to do it.”
It is a silver lining on a dark and winless cloud.
“So we're sitting here 0-5, but we are 0-5 and we played some of the best teams in the state so far," Plum said.
Titans forward Ian Robinson finished the game with two goals, both coming in the first half. Robinson's first goal came after making a few moves to find a sweet spot in the corner of the net. His second goal was after getting the behind-the-back pass and dribbling past a defender to score.
“I just wanted to get a win,” Robinson said of a potential hat-trick.
The Titans controlled the pace of play the whole game. Robinson said after the match that drive has a lot to do with their toughness and being better than the opponents. Anytime the Elks had a chance to get something going — which they had moments — the defense of the Titans was right there to collect the ball.
Elk Rapids started the game on a breakaway, but senior goalkeeper Trae Collins was there to stop it. The Elks had a penalty kick in the second half, but Collins was there again to save it. He is currently riding a two-game wave of stuffing penalty kicks.
“We got five goalkeepers in the program, and they are training hard and working hard,” Griesinger said. “They get a lot of credit for those shutouts.”
In the second half, the quick pace continued and was the sole reason for the Titans' third and fourth goals. Robinson had a part in the third goal after stealing the ball, passing to midfielder Jackson Cote in stride who found midfielder Ben Carlson for the goal.
TC West has already put their shutout win behind them to focus on their sixth annual Labor Day Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Last season, the Titans won the soccer invite.
Griesinger mentioned how much the team cares about the tournament because it allows them to see schools from downstate that they typically don’t play.
“It's as much a test as it is a celebration, just kind of the last kick around before school starts,” he said. “And so the boys love it, and there's a lot of passion that goes into it.”
Over the past five years, the tournament has brought in schools from out of state — there won't be any this year.
Some of the teams the Titans will get a chance to play are Grand Haven (1-0-2), Mason (0-5-1) and Midland Dow (2-1).
BOYS SOCCER
TC Christian 1
Boyne City 1
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck 1 goal; Owen Summerfield 1 assist.
Boyne City: Kaleb Lloyd 1 goal; Amayo Bardeguez-Barerra 1 assist; Kacey Gray 4 saves; Gabe Zarzycki 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (3-1-1) host the Leland Comets on Thursday. The Ramblers (1-3-3) welcome Harbor Springs on Thursday.
Suttons Bay 4
TC Bulldogs 1
Suttons Bay: Finn Mankowski 2 goals; Cole Anderson 1 goal; Juan Garcia 1 goal; Dominic Whetter 6 saves.
Traverse City Bulldogs: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (1-1-1) host Harbor Springs on Wednesday. The Bulldogs head to Benzie Central on Wednesday.
Kalkaska 6
Benzie Central 0
Kalkaska: Hayden Lance 1 goal; Joshua Saxton 1 goal; Cooper Swikoski 2 goals; Logan Whiteford 2 goals; Tripp Wagner 1 assist; Aiden Flory 1 assist; Emil Koehnen 1 assist; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 6 saves.
Benzie Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (3-1) travel to Grayling on Thursday. The Huskies (0-2) head to Glen Lake on Sept. 7.
Reed City 8
Kingsley 0
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Stags (0-3) host Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.
Manistee 4
Ravenna 0
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (3-1) travels to North Muskegon on Wednesday.
McBain NMC 2
Gladwin 2
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Tucker Tossey 1 goal; Brant Winkle 1 assist; Barret Bosscher 1 goal (PK); Blake DeZeeuw 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-0-3) head to Roscommon on Sept. 6.
— Submit prep scores to resports@record-eagle.com, via Record-Eagle.com/prepscores or by calling 231-933-1410. Deadline is 10:30 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday.
