MAPLE CITY — Mark Mattson remembers Jerry Angers calling him when he they were each hired at Glen Lake High School in 2009.
Mattson was transitioning from Marquette to be the new athletic director for the Lakers and Angers didn’t waste a second to get him on the phone. Angers was ready to get to work to turn the Glen Lake football program into what it has become today.
Angers led them to 35 wins and two trips to Ford Field since 2016 and after 11 seasons he stepped down as the Lakers head coach on Monday.
“It got to the point where I really just needed to spend more time with my family,” Angers said after breaking the news to his team after school. “Last season was really tough on me from a sleep and travel standpoint with trying to watch Duke (Angers) play and get back to coach our games on Friday nights.
“All year long I felt pressed on Friday night, I never felt comfortable going into a game,” he continued. “Those are the things that really bothered me as a coach because I needed to be committed for the kids.”
Anger’s son Duke is a sophomore at Saginaw Valley State University where he plays H-back and tight end for the Cardinals and his daughter Megan is moving to Denver soon. It’s not that he wanted to quit coaching, it’s that he couldn’t give 100 percent to either his football family or his blood family. Angers missed his son’s first collegiate catch and first start in college — something he carried with him all season long.
“I want to be in the stands cheering for him (Duke),” Angers said. “I’ve never really got the chance just to watch him play football because I coached him all those years.”
Angers led the Lakers for 11 years after volunteering in the program for a year in 2008. He amassed a 74-42 overall record with two district and two regional titles. His biggest addition to the program according to Mattson was his dedication to a proper strength and conditioning program — which Angers will continue to run following his resignation, along with the track team.
“He has done such a great job with strength and conditioning that everywhere we go we hear about the size and speed of our kids,” Mattson said. “What he did in the weight room and outside of the season to prepare the boys was second to none.”
With over 27 years of coaching experience, Angers knows he can’t just walk away from sports all together. He is delighted to continue being a part of the program although you won’t see him on the sidelines on Friday nights. He said he wouldn’t doubt if he ended up helping in the youth football program in the near future.
The rest of his staff and returning players were shocked by the news on Monday. Angers said he kept it from them because he needed to make this decision on his own, free from any outside pressures.
However, Mattson and the rest of the Lakers family are elated that Angers will still be around in some capacity.
“That is the best we can ask for,” Mattson said of Angers staying on board to continue with other areas. “I think him teaching our strength and conditioning courses and having him in house couldn’t be better. If I am the next coach I am using him as the first resource for what works at Glen Lake and for our students.”
Dozens of players lauded Angers on Twitter and thanked him for his impact on their lives.
“I know it was a really emotional time for a lot of the juniors who are going to be seniors,” former quarterback Reece Hazelton said. “A lot of guys were pretty upset but everyone knows where he is coming from with his family.
“I think it was a great way for him to go out that way he did after the last season. He was a great coach and an even better person.”
Mattson said they will take their time and have a diligent hiring process for their next coach, even if they do not have someone in place for a few more months. Mattson said he wants to right candidate and is willing to wait and search for them.
Angers hopes to be a part of the search and there to help smooth the transition for the next Lakers head coach.
“We are trying to develop these kids into young men and I hope the next coach will continue,” Angers said. “I hope the next guy that comes in makes sure that the kids reach their full potential off the field as well as on the field.”
