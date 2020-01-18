In high school, my friend would always wear a blue and yellow hat with a “TC” logo stitched atop a bent brim.
Literally, always.
His name was Max, and when I finally asked him about it he would tell me he got it over the summer at a Traverse City Beach Bums game. His Grandparents lived there and he would spend every summer photographing northern Michigan and enjoying the National Cherry Festival.
That’s really all I knew about Traverse City, or the state of Michigan for that matter, in the eight years between the time I first saw the hat and the day I applied to be a sports reporter at the Record-Eagle.
I come fresh out of the University of Kansas after internships with The Racine Journal Times, the Lawrence Journal-World and the Chicago Bandits. I’ll watch any sport that’s on TV, I’ll listen to any song that’s on the radio, I’ll act like I am Freddie Mercury at karaoke, but most importantly I’ll listen to you and what you have to say and I’ll try to give your story the justice it deserves.
If we happened to be sitting next to each other in the nosebleeds of the 2009 NHL Western Conference Finals, there’s a good chance 12-year-old Andrew was joining the ominous “Detroit sucks!” chant to the sound of Tommy Hawk banging a drum three times in the United Center. Hopefully you’ll forgive me as I break down my other future encounters with the Great Lakes state.
18-year old Andrew laid down in his bed and watched his new school battle Michigan State at the United Center for the first time. “Man, they’re insane,” he said in disbelief as the Spartans took a 79-73 win in that same building I chanted “Detroit sucks.” I guess that’s the karma I deserved.
19-year-old Andrew clapped along after Kansas topped Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA tournament his first go-around for understanding what tradition meant in Lawrence. Bracket of death. Truth be told, I was low-key scared about that one. KU beat the Spartans by 20 but you can never count out Tom Izzo.
20-year-old Andrew found himself in San Antonio in 2018 joining Wolverine students in a crowded “Rita’s on the Riverwalk” about an hour after Devonte’ Graham and the Jayhawks were eliminated by Villanova in the Final Four. I guess it’s time for me to confess that I wanted Michigan to win Monday. Sadly, my student tickets wouldn’t be valid for the National Championship, otherwise I would have been chanting “Go Blue!” in a blue Jayhawk polo. That would have worked, right?
21-year old Andrew flocked to Memorial Stadium to see if students were ready to tear down the goalposts after the Jayhawks win in Mount Pleasant over Central Michigan, snapping a 46-game road losing skid. I met a campus police officer that was already fixated at the gates to the football field so students wouldn’t break in and take the goalposts to Potter Lake. My tweet ends up being picked up by Yahoo! College Football. What a day.
Here we are now.
22-year old Andrew sits in his office on Front Street on a cold January morning, reminding himself of those days with a smile, but also the ones where he was sitting on press row dodging volleyballs, squinting through binoculars to read jerseys on a Friday night, and then sprinting and sliding down a muddy path to the finish line at Rim Rock Cross Country Course come Saturday morning. If any football coaches are reading this, I’m sorry in advance if I can’t tell No. 17 from No. 11. Might have been a bad day for my contacts and I could probably barely see the field.
Three years removed from my last track meet, I was just as excited to see local high schoolers succeed at a state meet as I was to see my best friends qualify for state during my senior year. I never lost my urge to love life and be a fan, and that’s why I chose Traverse City as my first stop on what I hope to be a long career in storytelling.
Hit me up, Michigan. Let’s have some fun.
