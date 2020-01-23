If there’s one thing I’m continued to be fascinated by, it’s a high school sports win streak.
A lot of famous winning streaks in sports that I have been fortunate enough to experience in my lifetime have centered around a combination of consistency from one player and one coach. Clemson’s 30-game win streak centered around Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence. Geno Auriemma led UConn women’s basketball to a 111-game win streak that included two national championships. Bill Self led Kansas to 14 straight Big 12 Championships.
Sorry, just had to get that one in at the end.
High school winning streaks speak differently. College teams recruit, and roster complexions are shifted by transfers and players leaving early for the draft. Professional streaks live in how much a team is financially committed to a player salary-cap wise.
A high school team is only as good as the players that go to the school. Sure, private schools don’t have a school district allowing players from out of town to enroll, but all it takes is one season for an underclassmen to rise up and dominate a conference by themselves.
Gaylord St. Mary entered Tuesday with a 59-game conference win streak, dating back to a loss to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Feb. 2, 2016 with a 61-59 loss in double overtime. I was still in high school then.
One of the most impressive streaks in Northern Michigan came to an end as the Bellaire Lady Eagles topped the Snowbirds at home, 49-36.
St. Mary coach Pat Schultz talked about how his players felt like they were playing for something bigger toward the end of the game. All the players, and older sisters, who were a part of the streak prior to them. The Snowbirds won the second half 26-21, but it wasn’t enough to avenge an 18-point halftime deficit.
He told his team at the beginning of the year that things like that mean little to him personally. The bigger goals include a conference title, a district title and to move on and keep the program moving forward.
“All those things come to an end, I’m not worried about that,” Schultz said. “We’re kind of trying to ramp and play toward March.”
Speaking with Schultz after the game reminded me of listening to Auriemma after Baylor snapped UConn’s 125-game regular season win streak a year ago. Kim Mulkey and the Lady Bears would go on to win a national title.
After the game Auriemma wasn’t mad the streak was over, he was more disappointed at how the Huskies played.
Then earlier this month, Mulkey and the Lady Bears defeated the Huskies in Hartford, snapping a 98-game home winning streak.
“We just happen to be the team that beat them, not anymore than that,” Mulkey said after the game. “Streaks are made to be broken.”
Schultz concluded his thought Tuesday saying that now this is over, he felt like his team could refocus and center in on March. What may come about in March? Another match-up with undefeated Bellaire in districts.
For now, St. Mary has a chance to create a new streak with Joburg on Friday.
