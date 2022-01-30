AVON, Colo. — Mount Kalapos might not ring as familiar as Nub’s Nob or Crystal Mountain to Michiganders, but the dad-made mini snow park in rural Detroit is where the first seeds of a future Olympian’s love for snowboarding were sown.
Zoe Kalapos had her own snowboard by the time she was a year old — a birthday gift from her parents, Steven and Maria. She started skiing at the age of 2, so the snowboard sat dormant and all but unused until Zoe turned 5 and was big enough to strap her feet into the bindings.
But after that first day of watching Zoe make the switch sideways, Steven wasn’t sure his daughter would ever go near a snowboard again.
“I just kept falling and falling and falling,” the now 24-year-old Zoe said.
When they got back in the house, Steven told Zoe it was fine and that they could go back to skiing. He expected the brief experiment to come to a quick end. He could not have been more wrong.
“It was the best day ever!” the rosy-cheeked 5-year-old told her dad.
“That’s when that love first started growing,” Zoe fondly recalled. “And it hasn’t stopped since.”
That love — and a tremendous amount of talent and skill — now has Zoe bound for Beijing and the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she’ll compete in the women’s snowboard halfpipe event as part of Team USA.
“It feels like such a dream come true,” said Zoe, who leaves Sunday for China. “So surreal.”
Top of the Mountain
To foster his daughter’s love of the sport at a young age, Steven took to the snow-covered backyard of his one-acre lot in Bingham Farms with a shovel and a whole bunch of determination to create what would lovingly be dubbed “Mt. Kalapos.”
As the years went on, the manmade ski and snowboard park went from looking makeshift to near professional. Steven spent the month after one Halloween collecting hay bales for the course. He then covered the bales in snow using a snow gun he bought that could be hooked up to an ordinary household garden hose.
On the nights he made snow for the course, Steven would fire up the gun at midnight and then set alarms for every two hours to wake up and point the blowing snow in a different direction. He’d add rails, jump boxes and other obstacles, and Mt. Kalapos eventually became a neighborhood destination.
“It was built for fun and long before any Olympic dreams started,” Steven said. “It was literally just about having fun in the backyard.”
During winters, Zoe and her younger brother, Ian, would rise before 6 a.m., flip on the floodlight that shone down on Mt. Kalapos and spend the hours before school dropping in, grinding rails, making jumps and landing — or not landing — tricks.
“We’d go to school and then come back, instantly change into our snowboard gear, hit the rails until dinner and then go back out until it was time for bed,” Zoe said. “It was such a crazy thing to have as a kid. I didn’t realize until I got older that, ‘Wow, not everyone has this.’ I was lucky to have that and have parents so dedicated to the sport to give us something like that.”
Apart and Together
That parental dedication wasn’t limited to just a backyard winter sports wonderland.
When it became clear that both Zoe and Ian had talents built for the slopes and when that talent was recognized by outsiders looking in, Steven and Maria had a difficult decision to make. The decision was one that put their children’s futures ahead of their own marriage.
During the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Nationals in Copper Mountain, Colorado, in 2010, a coach from the Vail Ski & Snowboard Club approached Steven and Maria about Zoe and Ian joining. Zoe, 13 at the time, and Ian, 10, were both performing well in their age groups, but the Vail club offered the next step on that journey from Mt. Kalapos to Mt. Olympics.
However, Maria was still a full-time teacher with the South Bedford School District, and the family needed her source of income and the health insurance benefits her job provided.
So — just as all moms seem to do — Maria made the sacrifice and stayed in Michigan while Steven, Zoe and Ian made the move to Colorado.
“It was a very difficult decision to make,” Steven said. “We understood what the separation would be like better than Zoe and Ian did. It was a tough time, for sure.”
After wrapping up her bus duty at the end of every school week, Maria flew out of Detroit to Colorado, made a two-hour drive to their house in Vail, soaked up all of the family time she could before leaving at noon Sunday, driving the two hours back to the airport and then flying home — only to start the entire process all over again.
Maria did that for the better part of six years. Not months. Years.
“It was crazy to have my parents make that sacrifice for us and for snowboarding,” Zoe said. “I’m forever grateful for that.”
Steven said their marriage and their relationship stayed strong and held true.
“You just had these weekends together,” he said, adding that Maria had Fridays off for the first couple years to give them three days together. “You kind of forget about the little things and just focus on being together and enjoying each other. But it was still difficult being separated like that.”
Northern Michigan Roots
The sacrifice has all been worth it. Zoe’s dedication to her craft made sure of that.
Although her competitive career began at just the ripe ol’ age of 10, Zoe was basically born and raised on the snowy hills of northern Michigan.
Steven and Maria worked as Zoe’s instructors at Boyne Highlands in Harbor Springs, and they would spend every weekend up north skiing and snowboarding before going back downstate for school. The NoMI snowsports scene was the life Zoe wanted to live.
“I was just having so much fun, and my entire family would be there,” said Kalapos, who now lives in Avon, Colorado, but spends at least two months of every year in northern Michigan.
Zoe can’t pinpoint the exact moment she fell in love with snowboarding, but she knows where it happened.
“It was a collective thing from a young age. It was kind of what we always did as a family, so I just associated snowboarding with family time,” she said. “I have so many amazing memories being up every weekend at Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain, Nub’s Nob or Otsego. We’d all be doing it together.”
As she grew into herself as a person and as a snowboarder, the love and passion grew with her.
“When I realized what snowboarding gave me and what else it could give me, I really started falling in love,” Zoe said. “Once I started, I couldn’t stop.”
Bound for Beijing
Kalapos certainly has no plans on stopping. Her only plans now revolve around getting through team processing, getting on a plane in Los Angeles with her Olympics-bound teammates, and flying to China for the 2022 Winter Games.
“I’ve had this dream to go to the Olympics since I was a little girl,” Zoe said.
She nearly achieved that dream in 2018, but Zoe was left off the final Team USA roster.
She remembers watching the team naming and crying the entire time.
“It was such a bummer that I didn’t make it, but it also made me realize just how close I was,” she said. “I promised myself right there that I would be at the next one and said, ‘I don’t want to feel like this again, so I’m going to work as hard as I can to make sure I’m at the next Olympics.’”
Zoe cried again when the 2022 squad was announced. But these were tears of joy.
She was alone in her hotel room in Switzerland when she found out. Zoe received a call from one of her coaches who simply said, “So, I’ll see you on the flight to Beijing.”
“It was so insane,” Zoe said. “I was like, ‘No way.’ I asked him like 10 times if he was sure, if this was real. It was the most insane feeling. I was so elated and could not believe it was really happening.”
As soon as she hung up with her coach, she FaceTimed her parents.
“You won’t believe the call I just got,” Kalapos said to her parents.
“They were just over the moon, laughing and crying,” Kalapos said.
Steven said it took about 24 hours and reading the news on a dozen different websites before it actually sunk in that his daughter would represent the United States of America in the Olympics.
“It absolutely brought tears to my eyes. It was very emotional,” he said. “I don’t know why, but it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. I haven’t been carrying anything. She’s been carrying all the workload, but I definitely felt lighter after we found out.”
“I’ve never seen a smile so big on her face,” Steven continued. “I’ve never seen her so happy.”
Unfortunately, because of COVID restrictions, none of Zoe’s family will be able to see her perform in person.
They will have to settle for watching her on TV.
“I’ve kind of gotten used to it over the last two years, but I was hoping Beijing would be different with the Olympics,” Zoe said. “We’re all just trying to make the most of it.”
Steven said they are hosting a watch party at their house in Colorado and are expecting about 25-35 people.
They’ll also have FaceTime and Zoom going to connect with other watch parties in northern Michigan, Detroit and Denver.
The qualifying round for the women’s snowboard halfpipe event airs from 8:30-10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 — which will be 9:30-11:10 a.m. in China on Feb. 9.
The finals air from 8:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, on NBC’s Peacock.
“It’s going to be absolutely crazy,” Steven said. “But we’ll all be together in some way. That’s what matters.”
Zoe has been training in Switzerland and said she has a run in mind that she’s been working on and wants to do, including the addition of some new tricks she picked up two weeks ago.
But the focus is on making the most of the moment.
“I realize that I should be grateful to just be there and that there’s more to it than just doing well. I want to be proud of my riding and showcase my best riding for everyone that’s watching,” she said. “Even though it was my Olympic dream, we’ve all contributed toward it.”
