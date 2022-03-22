TRAVERSE CITY — Officials with American Legion Baseball said they weren’t too worried about getting kids to come back after taking the 2020 season off.
They were right.
Even after canceling the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers are strong with the youth baseball organization.
As of last weekend, the group had 378 players signed up for its five leagues — about what the leagues usually draw. They played with around 400 players last year, when the older age categories had to take rapid antigen tests weekly during the season.
“We’re doing good this year,” American Legion post commander and baseball treasurer Bob Johnson said. “It starts to go fast once we get close to the season.”
Johnson said the league didn’t have any positive test results last year. No testing is being conducted this year.
The board held off on canceling the 2020 season as long as possible and eventually ran out of time in June of that year, with Johnson saying they need about a month to organize everything, including drafts, scheduling, buying uniforms and finding umpires and volunteers coaches.
“It really was upsetting for us,” Johnson said. “We held off as long as we could. The kids were ready to play. There we people willing to play a modified season that year we took off.”
This year is the final season in a three-year contract with the county to use the Civic Center fields for games, and Johnson said he hopes that deal can be extended.
The group’s April 5 registration deadline for this year’s leagues is quickly approaching, and those numbers have climbed in recent weeks.
“We bounced back pretty good,” said American Legion field director Lenny Brinson. “We lost some kids, but our numbers were pretty good.”
Leagues start play May 16 and go through late July.
Legion ball offers five levels — Tango (T-ball for ages 5-6), Delta (coach pitch for ages 7-8), Charlie (ages 9-10/combination of kids pitching and pitching machines each game), Bravo (ages 11-12, all pitching by players) and Alpha (ages 13-15 with high school rules).
The Tango league already had 91 players registered as of last weekend, with Delta at 94, Charlie 74, Bravo 69 and Alpha 46. League registration was moved back four days to allow families on spring break more opportunity to sign up, Brinson said.
The Tango league had five teams last year, and could have 9-10 this season. Delta and Charlie leagues had nine teams each last season and could feature a similar number this season, perhaps even a little more.
Players can register and pay at traversecitylegionbaseball.com. Scholarships are available to help those in need cover the cost of playing.
“We’re really pleased with how things are coming along,” Brinson said. “A player can start playing here at age 5 and never leave the program.”
A blind draft for the Alpha and Bravo leagues is conducted April 20 after player evaluations. All games are played Monday-Thursday at the Grand Traverse Civic Center.
“Everybody plays to win,” Brinson said, “but you measure how well you do by how many come back, not how many games you win.”
