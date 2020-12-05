All-West Michigan D League cross country team
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
Amelia Thompson, Big Rapids Crossroads
Alexis Tracy, Brethren
Olivia Wing, Mason County Eastern
Julie Sheehy, Walkerville
Bella Leffew, Bear Lake
Zamorah DeLaPaz, Walkerville
Sydney Gage, Mason County Eastern
SECOND TEAM
Amelia Malburg, Mason County Eastern
Alexia Rineer, Bear Lake
Abby Kissling, Brethren
Kennedy Tyler, Mason County Eastern
Blanca Andres, Bear Lake
BOYS
FIRST TEAM
Alex Sheehy, Walkerville
Grant Fleis, Mesick
Nathan Wing, Mason County Eastern
Hunter Bentley, Bear Lake
Elli Shoup, Mason County Eastern
Mateo Barnett, Mason County Eastern
Kaden Forward, Bear Lake
SECOND TEAM
Neal Stewart, Mason County Eastern
Abie VanDuinen, Pentwater
Henry Hybza, Mason County Eastern
Raul Cuate-Hernandez, Mason County Eastern
Clayton Shoup, Mason County Eastern
Peter Hybza, Mason County Eastern
Aaron Ashbrook, Walkerville
HONORABLE MENTION
Luke Cook, Bear Lake
Skyler Wojciechowski, Brethren