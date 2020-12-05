Cross country3.jpg

All-West Michigan D League cross country team

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Amelia Thompson, Big Rapids Crossroads

Alexis Tracy, Brethren

Olivia Wing, Mason County Eastern

Julie Sheehy, Walkerville

Bella Leffew, Bear Lake

Zamorah DeLaPaz, Walkerville

Sydney Gage, Mason County Eastern

SECOND TEAM

Amelia Malburg, Mason County Eastern

Alexia Rineer, Bear Lake

Abby Kissling, Brethren

Kennedy Tyler, Mason County Eastern

Blanca Andres, Bear Lake

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Alex Sheehy, Walkerville

Grant Fleis, Mesick

Nathan Wing, Mason County Eastern

Hunter Bentley, Bear Lake

Elli Shoup, Mason County Eastern

Mateo Barnett, Mason County Eastern

Kaden Forward, Bear Lake

SECOND TEAM

Neal Stewart, Mason County Eastern

Abie VanDuinen, Pentwater

Henry Hybza, Mason County Eastern

Raul Cuate-Hernandez, Mason County Eastern

Clayton Shoup, Mason County Eastern

Peter Hybza, Mason County Eastern

Aaron Ashbrook, Walkerville

HONORABLE MENTION

Luke Cook, Bear Lake

Skyler Wojciechowski, Brethren

