TRAVERSE CITY — Major League Baseball legend Roger Clemens watched part of Monday’s Home Run Challenge from the dugout area.
After seeing the two teams’ 18 batters combine for 23 home runs, he joked he might be able to pitch at that level again.
“I think I could probably pitch still at my age with those baseballs,” Clemens said. “They don’t travel too far. They’re using the baseballs here that are like golf balls with the reduction of the golf ball that they’re talking about. But if these guys had the Major League ball, it does travel about 30 feet further.”
The seven-time Cy Young Award winner, 11-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion appeared at the Northwoods League All-Star Game festivities, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for a strike Tuesday.
He said he hasn’t done that much lately.
“I’ve done a few, but haven’t done one in a while,” Clemens said. “I can still probably get it about 85 (mph), but I probably need ice if I even throw one pitch.”
Clemens’ sons Kody and Koby played in summer leagues on their baseball journeys.
“Even though this is a nice little vacation, if you will, you still want to try and take your game up a notch or two,” Clemens said. “And hopefully you get an opportunity to play professional baseball.”
Clemens said he had several business appointments while in northern Michigan, and played a round of golf on The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort.
RIGHT AT HOME
Roman Kuntz had the most colorful fan section for the Northwoods League All-Star Game festivities.
The Kokomo Jackrabbits player and former Great Lakes Resorter hit the deciding home run in Monday’s Home Run Challenge with his host family from Indiana in attendance in custom-made, bright-colored shirts.
“We were excited for all of the home runs,” said Alyssa Richey, Kuntz’ host mother, joined by host family members Charlie and Eleanor Richey and Lauryn Hicks. “We were really excited when they tied it, because he plays so much better in clutch situations. We were cheering for the other team to tie it.”
The Great Lakes West team did just that, and Kuntz blasted a shot to give East the win in the event’s final at-bat.
The Richeys wore shirts saying “It’s a home run kind of day” Monday.
On Tuesday, they wore more custom-made ones for the All-Star festivities saying “Roman Freakin’ Kuntz” and “Roman Kuntz is good at baseball.”
EARLY BIRDS
Siblings Matt and Dennis Darga sure weren’t going to miss this one.
The 45-year-old twins were in front of the Turtle Creek Stadium fan entrance at 3 p.m., over four hours before the opening pitch. As the first in line for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, they were intent on getting to their seats early.
“It’s the first All-Star Game for the Pit Spitters in Traverse City,” Matt Darga said. “It’s a lot of fun. We were here last night for the home run derby. It was sweet.”
The brothers brought gloves and played catch to pass the time.
“We hope to see some of them move up someday,” Dennis Darga said.
“I wish Camden (Traficante) and Colin (Summerhill) could play another year,” Matt Darga said.
STAR LIGHTS
Drew Hale sang the national anthem, and National Cherry Queen Carmen Beemer threw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to Clemens. ... The game featured a six-man umpire crew. ... The Fan Fest included player autographs, Spitters manager Josh Rebandt in a dunk tank and a band. ... TC Little Leaguers were shagging balls in outfield during the Home Run Challenge. ... The stadium entrance was adorned with red and black balloons, representing the Pit Spitters colors. The black ones kept popping from the heat on a day with temperatures in the upper 80s. ... Traverse City Little League received a set of Rawlings baseball equipment from the Northwoods League’s “Feel the Glove” promotion. ... The All-Star players worked out for numerous Major League scouts before the game.
