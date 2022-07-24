TRAVERSE CITY — As hot as it was inside the Traverse City St. Francis High School gymnasium, the action on the court was even hotter.
The first annual Record-Eagle Boys Basketball Summer Classic All-Star game had all the makings of a fiery barnburner after the first half, but it would be the National squad that took control in the second half en route to a fairly dominating 80-55 victory over the American team Wednesday.
Benzie Central’s Nate Childers earned MVP honors after going off for 18 points in the first half and connecting on a three in the third quarter to give him a game-high 21 points with two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
Childers also won the three-point contest earlier in the afternoon, leaving the home of the Gladiators with two awards to his name.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” Childers said. “I’ve been dreaming of this day and playing against all of these great players. It’s legit just crazy to me. I can’t believe it. I love that I can show that I can beat the best of the best and show that I’m one of the best players in northern Michigan.”
Childers said that is something he’s always wanted to prove as a Benzie Central Huskie, and he certainly helped make that happen as Benzie Central went 20-4 and won Northwest Conference and district championships during the 2021-22 season.
“We’re a small school. Not everyone knows where Benzie is, but this year we got to put Benzie on the map,” Childers said. “Everyone knows who we are now.”
The final score of Wednesday’s contest and the 25-point margin certainly did not do justice to just how hotly contested and competitive the game was throughout the 32 minutes in the steamy gym.
The two sides dueled to a 27-25 advantage for the Americans after the first quarter, highlighted by a pair of vicious and rim-rocking slam dunks from Grayling’s Dylan Cragg.
The Nationals trailed 20-9 after an Evan Solomon (Charlevoix) triple, but they stormed back thanks to big buckets from Connor Simmer (Mesick), Cole Jenema (Cadillac), August Schaub (Lake Leelanau St. Mary) and Brady Ewing (Petoskey). Childers scored 10 points in the first quarter, including a three-pointer that knotted the game at 25-25.
The early minutes of the second quarter were back and forth. The Nationals grabbed their first lead at 32-31 on a layup from Quinn Zickert (Benzie Central) and then grabbed the lead from good when Childers hit a jumper to go up 39-37.
Childers and Traverse City Christian’s Brock Broderick, who finished a team-high 18 points, traded threes in the waning seconds of the first half to make it 50-46 in favor of the Nationals after two quarters of play.
“They were hyping me up, which was nice. But in the second half, they started face-guarding me. That’s why I slowed down a bit,” Childers said.
A combination of the Nationals’ defense and some tired legs kept the Americans to just nine points in the second half as the Nationals pulled away for the win.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian’s Trevin Winkle was solid for the Nationals in the second half, scoring seven of his nine points.
“We got down and then coach called us into the huddle and said, ‘This is what we can do on D. What do you guys think?’ And we were all like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Winkle said. “We all just bought in and started playing a little bit more defense and ran the floor. It worked out for us.”
Winkle said having Childers come up big in the first half opened up scoring opportunities for other players in the final two quarters.
“He’s a bucket,” Winkle said of Childers, with whom he played AAU basketball. “He just goes off like that and is streaky like that. It’s kind of normal for him.”
Childers said it was great to have the opportunity to play with that level of talent at the same time and have fun while still going after it.
“It’s a blessing,” he said. “I love those guys and have been playing with them all since probably sixth grade. I know them all and know them all well, so I loved playing with them and against them one last time. It was a great game.”
Cragg said the game reminded him of playing AAU ball for Parallel 45. Win or lose, the Grayling graduation said it was a great event.
“It was good energy, and it was awesome getting together with the guys one last time,” Cragg said. “Northern Michigan is underrated, talentwise. We don’t get as much attention as the ones downstate, so it was a great opportunity to get the best players in the region together one last time.”
Winkle agreed.
“It was great. It was super fun just to have all the best in the area come together as one and play and go at it head to head,” he said. “(The Record-Eagle) did a great job with all of this, the jerseys and the organization and everything else that went into it. I thought it was really cool, really sweet”
Although this will be the only opportunity for these players to compete in the Record-Eagle All-Star Summer Classic as it is open only to recently graduated seniors, many of the players — like slam dunk champion Brady Ewing — hope the event continues into the future.
“This was great, especially for the first time. It was just awesome,” said Ewing, who finished with 14 points. “It was done really well and definitely is something that should stay.”
“I’ve been dreaming of this day and playing against all of these great players. It’s legit just crazy to me. I can’t believe it.” Nate Childers, Benzie Central
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.