BENZONIA — Traverse City Central junior Julia Flynn kept reminding herself of one thing at the 10th annual Pete Moss Invite at Benzie Central High School on Saturday.
“I would consciously think ‘maybe I just have to smile and the pain will go away’,” Flynn said. “I tried to smile throughout the race, just trying to keep it light and happy.”
It was all smiles in Benzonia on Saturday as the state’s first — and most likely largest — cross country meet of the season finished up its second and final day of competition. Saturday’s first session saw tons of local talent when TC Central, TC West, TC St. Francis, Benzie Central, Ludington and Hart took off at 8:30 a.m.
It was an especially happy day for Flynn and Benzie sophomore Hunter Jones, each who crushed their personal records and set a new standard for their upcoming season.
Jones set the pace for his second high school campaign with a school record 15:00.65, already making him the fifth fastest runner in state history. Jones said he has his sights set on 14 minutes, 30 seconds this season, which would move him into second place all-time behind Dathan Ritzenhein’s 14:10.4 that happened in 2000. Jones also became the first Huskie male to win this home invite’s individual medal in its near 30 year history. The closest competition for Jones was St. Clair senior Jack Pennewell, who ran a 15:48.52 in Friday’s first session.
Flynn cut 35 seconds off of her best, which was achieved on the same course in 2019, by running a stellar 16:51.3 — defeating second-place Alyson Enns of Hart by 1 minute, 21 seconds. Flynn’s closest competitor ran in the second session on Saturday as Seaholm senior Audrey DaDamio ran a 17:17.22.
“I felt stronger today than I ever have in a race,” Flynn said. “Also, my mindset was very focused and zeroed in on my goals. A lot of times I lose that racing mindset halfway through.
“This year I think I have a lot stronger mentality going into the race and I try to stay positive throughout the race.”
It wasn’t hard for most of the athletes and coaches to stay positive. After all, they did spend the last six-or-so months hitting the road without each other by their side.
“It feels like all of the training and running in the summer has really paid off,” Jones said of his 70 mile per week regiment. “And having that competition definitely helped. I ran a 15:22 on this course last week with no competition.”
The competition Jones spoke of was Traverse City Central senior Drew Seabase. Seabase pushed Jones, keeping within 10 yards for the first 2.5 miles of the race, to limits he normally wouldn’t see without Division 1 competition.
“This kid is on a different level, he is just a machine,” Benzie head coach Asa Kelly said of 15-year-old Jones. “His goals are for the national championship, that is what he wants.”
Seabase crushed his own personal record, shaving 25 seconds off of his 2019 best with a second-place 15:15.03. Two other Trojans finished inside the top-10 of their session with Luke Venhuizen crossing the line in third (16:06.63) and sophomore Joe Muha took ninth (16:55.05). TC West teammates Isaac Stone (5th, 16:36.04) and Jonah Hochstetler (7th, 16:41.87) crossed just before their senior Luke Anderson (10th, 16:55.99). Mixed into the top-10 was TC St. Francis junior Thomas Richards finishing sixth with a time of 16:41.71.
TC Central senior twin sisters Avery (4th, 18:34.79) and Madylin McLean (6th, 19:10.47) each placed in the top-10 of their race as did Trojan teammate Alison Hankins (9th, 19:19.12). TC West junior Elliott Smith (8th, 19:16.53) was the lone Titan to take top-10 in the girls race and Benzie’s Mylie Kelly took 10th in 19:27.07.
The Trojans took the overall team score for both of the boys and girls races in Saturday’s first session.
Saturday’s second session included no local teams but several made appearances later in the day. Manistee and Kingsley joined in the third race of the day while Mancelona, Bear Lake/Onekama and Buckley tried their luck in the final race of the meet.
Manistee freshman Luke Smith was the area’s fastest boys finisher in the third heat clocking a 19:20.48. His teammates included Abdul Ghennewa (19:50.21) and Jack O’Donnell (19:56.59). Kingsley’s Winston Pelloski was the team’s top finisher at 19:54.70. Manistee’s Cecilia Postma was the top local girls finisher in the third race, taking fifth in 21:19.36 followed by Kingsley’s Lauren Wooer (6th, 21:33.69) and Kelsey Saxton (7th, 21:37.23).
Mancelona senior Tyler McClure took first place in the final heat of the afternoon, crossing the line in 17:27.28 and was followed closely by Bear Lake’s Hunter Bentley (3rd, 17:41.22) and Buckley’s Jackson Kulawiak (6th, 18:33.79). Buckley’s Shelby Cade was the only local girl to finish inside the top-10 of the final heat, taking sixth in 21:11.13.
The two-day event saw 54 teams cycle in and out of the Benzie Central parking lot and course. It was herculean task to organize the meet according to Kelly, who spent the last six weeks ironing out every small detail.
But to Kelly, those six weeks are nothing compared to what these athletes had to endure the last six months. It would be an understatement to say everyone is excited to be back in action.
“This year was a lot more work but it was all worth it,” Kelly said. “To see those kids racing and all the smiles, that’s why we are doing this stuff. These kids deserve it because they have lost so much, so let’s give it back.”
