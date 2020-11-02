VOLLEYBALL
All-Ski Valley Conference teams
First team
Breya Domke, Onaway
Cloe Ehrhe, Onaway
Tara Madej, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Jayden Marlett, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Grace Morse, Pellston
Ryann Clancy, Inland Lakes
Katie Decker, Bellaire
Second team
Jacey Somers, Bellaire
Noel Mann, Bellaire
Ava Schultz, Gaylord St. Mary
Jordan Daily, Pellston
Abby Zimmerman, Gaylord St. Mary
Jamie Burke, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Natalie Wandrie, Inland Lakes
Honorable Mention
Gracie Blust, Gaylord St. Mary
Emily Norkowski, Forest Area
Kylie Grafenauer, Central Lake
Ashla Dewyre, Inland Lakes
Madison Brown, Pellston
Lexi Horton, Onaway
Kadence Davis, Mancelona
Autumn Vermilya, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Madison Wilcox, Mancelona
Andie Dewey, Central Lake
Maycey Turner, Forest Area
