2022 all-Ski Valley Conference boys basketball teams
FIRST TEAM
Jager Mix, Onaway
Austin Veal, Onaway
Bridger Peel, Onaway
Oumar Sy, Mancelona
Trace Miller, Mancelona
Preston Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Gavin Bebble, Gaylord St. Mary
SECOND TEAM
Jadin Mix, Onaway
Justin Ackler, Mancelona
Josiah Hall, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Drake Koepke, Bellaire
Kaden Hansel, Inland Lakes
Sam Schoonmaker, Inland Lakes
Garrison Barrett, Central Lake
HONORABLE MENTION
Justin Kramer St. Germain, Onaway
Adam Ackler, Mancelona
Ethan Voss, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Jayden Hanson, Bellaire
Andrew Kolly, Inland Lakes
Daniel Smith, Gaylord St. Mary
Draton Evans, Central Lake
Coby Dyer, Pellston
Lucas Blankenship, Forest Area
Thomas Fox, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Cole Robinson, Bellaire
Austin Brege, Inland Lakes
Daniel Jacobson, Gaylord St. Mary
Laith Griffith, Pellston
Cameron Patton, Forest Area
