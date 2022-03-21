Mancelona-Forest Area BBK

Mancelona senior Oumar Sy (30) gets to the basket around Forest Area's Hunter Boggs (2) during Friday's game. The Ironmen won 80-27.

 Special to the Record-Eagle/Joanie Moore

2022 all-Ski Valley Conference boys basketball teams

FIRST TEAM

Jager Mix, Onaway 

Austin Veal, Onaway

Bridger Peel, Onaway 

Oumar Sy, Mancelona 

Trace Miller, Mancelona 

Preston Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Gavin Bebble, Gaylord St. Mary

SECOND TEAM

Jadin Mix, Onaway 

Justin Ackler, Mancelona 

Josiah Hall, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Drake Koepke, Bellaire 

Kaden Hansel, Inland Lakes

Sam Schoonmaker, Inland Lakes 

Garrison Barrett, Central Lake 

HONORABLE MENTION

Justin Kramer St. Germain, Onaway 

Adam Ackler, Mancelona 

Ethan Voss, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Jayden Hanson, Bellaire 

Andrew Kolly, Inland Lakes

Daniel Smith, Gaylord St. Mary 

Draton Evans, Central Lake 

Coby Dyer, Pellston 

Lucas Blankenship, Forest Area 

Thomas Fox, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Cole Robinson, Bellaire 

Austin Brege, Inland Lakes 

Daniel Jacobson, Gaylord St. Mary 

Laith Griffith, Pellston 

Cameron Patton, Forest Area

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you