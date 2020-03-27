All-Northern Michigan Hockey League teams
FIRST TEAM
Nick Aown, F, Petoskey
Kaleb Miller, F, Bay Reps
Ethan Lindle, F, Cheboygan
Derek Hebner, D, Petoskey
Garrison Waugh, D, Bay Reps
Judd Lawson, GK, Bay Reps
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Decker, F, Petoskey
Jake Lamm, F, Manistee
Jack Bradley, F, Bay Reps
Justin Horrocks, D, Cheboygan
Alex Clymer, D, Cheboygan
Will Parker, GK, Petoskey
HONORABLE MENTION
Saku Ruotsalainen, Manistee
Caleb Williams, Cheboygan
Dylan Robinson, Petoskey
Ben Polomsky, Bay Reps
Bryce Harless, Manistee
Aaron Ackerson, Bay Reps
Jonah Lundberg, Manistee
Alex Shriver, Manistee
