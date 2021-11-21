tcr-090421-fb-grayling-at-tcsf

Grayling’s David Millikin pulls down a pass as he is tackled by Traverse City St. Francis’s Garrett Hathaway at Thirlby Field in Traverse City on Friday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

All-Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division team

Most Valuable Player: David Millikin, Grayling

Offensive Player of the Year: Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Brett Peterson, Kingsley; Joey Donahue, TC St. Francis

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Charlie Peterson, QB, TC St. Francis

David Millikin, RB, Grayling

Wyatt Nausadis, RB, TC St. Francis

Sam Goethals, RB, Kingsley

Josh Groves, WR, TC St. Francis

Dylan Cragg, WR, Grayling

Daniel Wilcome, WR, Cheboygan

Callan Campbell, TE, Cheboygan

Lukas Bogart, OL, Kingsley

Kaden Patterson, OL, Kingsley

Layne Fernelius, OL, Ogemaw Heights

Sparty Skillern, OL, Grayling

John Burke, OL, Sault Ste. Marie

Jack Busch, OL, Tawas

Brice Kempf, K, TC St. Francis

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Trevor Lewis, DL, Kingsley

John Burke, DL, Sault Ste. Marie

Jacob Grozenski, DL, TC St. Francis

Alex Smith, DL, Kingsley

Michael Wooten, DL, Benzie Central

Joey Donahue, LB, TC St. Francis

Brett Peterson, LB, Kingsley

David Millikin, LB, Grayling

Garrett Hathaway, LB, TC St. Francis

Gauge Ginop, LB, Cheboygan

Luke Biggar, DB, TC St. Francis

Anthony Fisher, DB, Grayling

John Robinson, DB, Sault Ste. Marie

Phillip Brown, DB, Kingsley

Henry Stempky, DB, Cheboygan

Daniel Wilcome, P, Cheboygan

HONORABLE MENTION

Jakob Davie, QB, Sault Ste. Marie

Gabe Olivier, RB, TC St. Francis

David Heyer, RB, Cheboygan

Nate Childers, RB, Benzie Central

Lukas Hendrick, RB, Tawas

Drew Hardy, TE, TC St. Francis

Devyn Sauve, RB, Ogemaw Heights

Riley Brock, OL, Kingsley

Tucker Strohaver, OL, Grayling

Zach Fernelius, OL, Ogemaw Heights

Kaleb Orr, OL, Benzie Central

Cole Hawker, K, Sault Ste. Marie

John Hagelstein, DL, TC St. Francis

Trevor Kline-Johnson, DL, Grayling

Callan Campbell, DL, Sault Ste. Marie

Roger Lamie, DL, Benzie Central

Josh Aldrich, LB, Grayling

Karter Schmitt, LB, Ogemaw Heights

Braden Heemer, LB, Tawas

Mason Tousinga, DB, Ogemaw Heights

Bryce Berdan, DB, Ogemaw Heights

Gabe Kaniszewski, DB, Tawas

SPECIAL MENTION

Evan Douglass, Kingsley

True Beeman, Kingsley

