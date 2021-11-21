All-Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division team
Most Valuable Player: David Millikin, Grayling
Offensive Player of the Year: Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Brett Peterson, Kingsley; Joey Donahue, TC St. Francis
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Charlie Peterson, QB, TC St. Francis
David Millikin, RB, Grayling
Wyatt Nausadis, RB, TC St. Francis
Sam Goethals, RB, Kingsley
Josh Groves, WR, TC St. Francis
Dylan Cragg, WR, Grayling
Daniel Wilcome, WR, Cheboygan
Callan Campbell, TE, Cheboygan
Lukas Bogart, OL, Kingsley
Kaden Patterson, OL, Kingsley
Layne Fernelius, OL, Ogemaw Heights
Sparty Skillern, OL, Grayling
John Burke, OL, Sault Ste. Marie
Jack Busch, OL, Tawas
Brice Kempf, K, TC St. Francis
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Trevor Lewis, DL, Kingsley
John Burke, DL, Sault Ste. Marie
Jacob Grozenski, DL, TC St. Francis
Alex Smith, DL, Kingsley
Michael Wooten, DL, Benzie Central
Joey Donahue, LB, TC St. Francis
Brett Peterson, LB, Kingsley
David Millikin, LB, Grayling
Garrett Hathaway, LB, TC St. Francis
Gauge Ginop, LB, Cheboygan
Luke Biggar, DB, TC St. Francis
Anthony Fisher, DB, Grayling
John Robinson, DB, Sault Ste. Marie
Phillip Brown, DB, Kingsley
Henry Stempky, DB, Cheboygan
Daniel Wilcome, P, Cheboygan
HONORABLE MENTION
Jakob Davie, QB, Sault Ste. Marie
Gabe Olivier, RB, TC St. Francis
David Heyer, RB, Cheboygan
Nate Childers, RB, Benzie Central
Lukas Hendrick, RB, Tawas
Drew Hardy, TE, TC St. Francis
Devyn Sauve, RB, Ogemaw Heights
Riley Brock, OL, Kingsley
Tucker Strohaver, OL, Grayling
Zach Fernelius, OL, Ogemaw Heights
Kaleb Orr, OL, Benzie Central
Cole Hawker, K, Sault Ste. Marie
John Hagelstein, DL, TC St. Francis
Trevor Kline-Johnson, DL, Grayling
Callan Campbell, DL, Sault Ste. Marie
Roger Lamie, DL, Benzie Central
Josh Aldrich, LB, Grayling
Karter Schmitt, LB, Ogemaw Heights
Braden Heemer, LB, Tawas
Mason Tousinga, DB, Ogemaw Heights
Bryce Berdan, DB, Ogemaw Heights
Gabe Kaniszewski, DB, Tawas
SPECIAL MENTION
Evan Douglass, Kingsley
True Beeman, Kingsley