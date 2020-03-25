All-Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Ethan Tornga, Ellsworth
Kal O'Brien, Mackinaw City
Gabriel Kruger, Harbor Light
Geo Vickers, Alanson
Tyler Gellis, Boyne Falls
Nicholas Mankowski, Wolverine
SECOND TEAM
Brayden Steenwyk, Ellsworth
James Hungo, Alanson
Maximus Nelson, Wolverine
Lars Huffman, Mackinaw City
Monty Logan, Alanson
James Walker, Harbor Light
Jaeger Griswold, Ellsworth
Nicole Salvador-Dutcher, Vanderbilt
Chris Groody, Alba
Lucas Dubey, Burt Lake NMCA
