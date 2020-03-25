Ellsworth

All-Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball team

FIRST TEAM

Ethan Tornga, Ellsworth

Kal O'Brien, Mackinaw City

Gabriel Kruger, Harbor Light

Geo Vickers, Alanson

Tyler Gellis, Boyne Falls

Nicholas Mankowski, Wolverine

SECOND TEAM

Brayden Steenwyk, Ellsworth

James Hungo, Alanson

Maximus Nelson, Wolverine

Lars Huffman, Mackinaw City

Monty Logan, Alanson

James Walker, Harbor Light

Jaeger Griswold, Ellsworth

Nicole Salvador-Dutcher, Vanderbilt

Chris Groody, Alba

Lucas Dubey, Burt Lake NMCA

