All-Midwest Central 8-Man football teams

FIRST TEAM

QB: Bryce Opie, Suttons Bay

RB: Lucas Mikesell, Suttons Bay; Cam Knaub, Suttons Bay; Aaron Powers, Onekama

WR: Connor Niepoth, Bellaire

OL: Luke Murphy, Suttons Bay, Dalron Gray, Onekama, Trevor Cain, Central Lake

DL: Trevor Cain, Central Lake, Cesar Ramirez, Suttons Bay; Cam Knaub, Suttons Bay; Matthew Mallison, Onekama

LB: Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay; Marvin Kline , Central Lake, Wade Sedlar, Onekama; Jater Castle, Bellaire

DB: Michael Loucks, Suttons Bay; Luke Mauntler, Onekama

K: Cesar Ramirez, Suttons Bay

P: Taylor Bennett, Onekama

SECOND TEAM

QB: Luke Niepoth, Bellaire; Taylor Bennett, Onekama

RB: Mason McCreary, Central Lake

LB: Luke Niepoth, Bellaire

DB: Aiden Vanderhart, Central Lake

K: Connor Niepoth, Bellaire

P: Bryce Opie, Suttons Bay; Mark Meade, Central Lake

