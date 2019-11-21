All-Lake Michigan Conference volleyball team
ALL-CONFERENCE
Name/School
Annabelle Seelye, Boyne City
Katelyn Gabos, Boyne City
Zoe Brodin, Charlevoix
Abby Paramo, Charlevoix
Jayden Weber, East Jordan
Anna Rottman, Elk Rapids
Madison Hall, Elk Rapids
Allie Moffit, Grayling
Ellie Wagner, Grayling
Briana Goldsmith, Harbor Springs
Mackenzie Kniss, Kalkaska
Kaylin Poole, TC St. Francis
Hannah Sidorowicz, TC St. Francis
Maddie Connolly, TC St. Francis
HONORABLE MENTION
Name/Schoo
Brookyln Fitzpatrick, Boyne City
Josee Behling, Boyne City
Avery Zipp, Charelvoix
Haley Gibson, East Jordan
Tori Wilkins, Elk Rapids
Kenzie Huber, Elk Rapids
Alison Brown, Grayling
Madelaine McShannock, Harbor Springs
Alli DeVol, Kalkaska
Laura Gallagher, TC St. Francis
Lauren Tocco, TC St. Franics
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.