VOLLEYBALL
All-Lake Michigan Conference
FIRST TEAM
Grace Dawson, Boyne City
Morgan Deming, Boyne City
Zoe Brodin, Charlevoix
Avery Zipp, Charlevoix
Grace Lentz, Charlevoix
Kylie Skrocki, East Jordan
Haley Gibson, East Jordan
Kate Henderson, Elk Rapids
Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids
Ellie Wagner, Grayling
Briana Goldsmith, Harbor Springs
Violet Porter, Kalkaska
Kaylin Poole, TC St. Francis
Hannah Sidorowicz, TC St. Francis
HONORABLE MENTION
Ava Tarsi, Boyne City
Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix
Claire Scholten, Charlevoix
Evelyn Diller, East Jordan
Nevada Molby, Elk Rapids
Mackenzie Castle, Grayling
Sophia Keiser, Harbor Springs
Jordyn Disbrow, Kalkaska
Lexi Coger, TC St. Francis
Campbell Domres, TC St. Francis
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB OFFICE OF COMMISSIONER — Approved the designation of Peter Seidler as control person of the San Diego Padres. Suspended INF Robinson Cano 162 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball
National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Robinson Cano on restricted list.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sam Clay.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed CB Davontae Harris off waivers from Denver.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed WR DeAndre Carter off waivers from Houston.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CBs Donnie Lewis and Trajan Brady to the practice squad. Placed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin, LS Charley Hughlett and K Cody Parkey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Artavis Scott to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated CB Chris Harris Jr. to return from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton, DB Jake Gervase and WR J.J. Ioski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster. Elevated DT Benito Jones to active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. Activated TE Jake Burt from the practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Patrick Onwuasor from injured reserve. Designated OLB Frankie Luve to return to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P Riley Dixon and LS Casey Kreiter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced OL coach Mark Colombo was fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Chris Wormley to return from injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Javon Kinlaw on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Cincinnati.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Activated OL Phil Haynes from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Senorise Perry from injured reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Named Stacy Johns chief financial officer. Named Jim Bailey executive consultant.
COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY — Named Dr. Ty-Ron Douglas associate athletic director.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Announced Hunter Gamble assistant men’s wrestling coach.