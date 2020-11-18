TCSF5.jpg

TC St. Francis' Kaylin Poole passes during a regional match against Beaverton in Manton.

VOLLEYBALL

All-Lake Michigan Conference

FIRST TEAM

Grace Dawson, Boyne City

Morgan Deming, Boyne City

Zoe Brodin, Charlevoix

Avery Zipp, Charlevoix

Grace Lentz, Charlevoix

Kylie Skrocki, East Jordan

Haley Gibson, East Jordan

Kate Henderson, Elk Rapids

Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids

Ellie Wagner, Grayling

Briana Goldsmith, Harbor Springs

Violet Porter, Kalkaska

Kaylin Poole, TC St. Francis

Hannah Sidorowicz, TC St. Francis

HONORABLE MENTION

Ava Tarsi, Boyne City

Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix

Claire Scholten, Charlevoix

Evelyn Diller, East Jordan

Nevada Molby, Elk Rapids

Mackenzie Castle, Grayling

Sophia Keiser, Harbor Springs

Jordyn Disbrow, Kalkaska

Lexi Coger, TC St. Francis

Campbell Domres, TC St. Francis

Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB OFFICE OF COMMISSIONER — Approved the designation of Peter Seidler as control person of the San Diego Padres. Suspended INF Robinson Cano 162 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Robinson Cano on restricted list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sam Clay.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Claimed CB Davontae Harris off waivers from Denver.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed WR DeAndre Carter off waivers from Houston.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CBs Donnie Lewis and Trajan Brady to the practice squad. Placed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and S Trayvon Henderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Trae Waynes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed T Jack Conklin, LS Charley Hughlett and K Cody Parkey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Artavis Scott to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated CB Chris Harris Jr. to return from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton, DB Jake Gervase and WR J.J. Ioski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Antonio Callaway to the active roster. Elevated DT Benito Jones to active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. Activated TE Jake Burt from the practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Patrick Onwuasor from injured reserve. Designated OLB Frankie Luve to return to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P Riley Dixon and LS Casey Kreiter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Announced OL coach Mark Colombo was fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated DL Chris Wormley to return from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Javon Kinlaw on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed DL Takkarist McKinley off waivers from Cincinnati.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Activated OL Phil Haynes from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Senorise Perry from injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Named Stacy Johns chief financial officer. Named Jim Bailey executive consultant.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY — Named Dr. Ty-Ron Douglas associate athletic director.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Announced Hunter Gamble assistant men’s wrestling coach.

