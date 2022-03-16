All-Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball
FIRST TEAM
Grace Dawson, Boyne City
Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix
Mikayla Sharrow, Charlevoix
Mycah Heise, East Jordan
Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids
Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids
Logan Reasoner, Elk Rapids
Makenzie Castle, Grayling
Olivia Flynn, Harbor Springs
Sierra Kruzel, Harbor Springs
Violet Porter, Kalkaska
Maggie Napont, TC St. Francis
Gwyneth Bramer, TC St. Francis
HONORABLE MENTION
Morgan Deming, Boyne City
Abbey Wright, Charlevoix
Anna Richards, East Jordan
Lauren Bingham, Elk Rapids
Monika Gregorski, Elk Rapids
Jasmine Youngblood, Grayling
Claire Hayhurst, Harbor Springs
Hailey Fisher, Harbor Springs
Lauren Judd, Kalkaska
Colleen Hegewald, TC St. Francis
