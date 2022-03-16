tcr-030322-elk-rapids-tcsf-gbb-districts-0005

St. Francis’ Maggie Napont looks to make a pass at St. Francis High School in Traverse City on Wednesday.

 Record-Eagle/Mike Krebs

All-Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball

FIRST TEAM

Grace Dawson, Boyne City

Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix

Mikayla Sharrow, Charlevoix

Mycah Heise, East Jordan

Kendall Standfest, Elk Rapids

Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids

Logan Reasoner, Elk Rapids

Makenzie Castle, Grayling

Olivia Flynn, Harbor Springs

Sierra Kruzel, Harbor Springs

Violet Porter, Kalkaska

Maggie Napont, TC St. Francis

Gwyneth Bramer, TC St. Francis

HONORABLE MENTION

Morgan Deming, Boyne City

Abbey Wright, Charlevoix

Anna Richards, East Jordan

Lauren Bingham, Elk Rapids

Monika Gregorski, Elk Rapids

Jasmine Youngblood, Grayling

Claire Hayhurst, Harbor Springs

Hailey Fisher, Harbor Springs

Lauren Judd, Kalkaska

Colleen Hegewald, TC St. Francis

