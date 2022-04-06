TCSF at Boyne City

Boyne City junior Alex Calcaterra takes the ball to the basket during a Lake Michigan Conference game at Boyne City on Friday night.

 Record-Eagle photo/Andrew Rosenthal

All-Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball team

FIRST TEAM

Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis

Adam Gerberding, TC St. Francis

John Hagelstein, TC St. Francis

Mason Travis, Elk Rapids

Josh Lavely, Elk Rapids

Alex Calcaterra, Boyne City

Jack Neer, Boyne City

Preston Malpass, East Jordan

Mason Malpass, East Jordan

Dylan Cragg, Grayling

Evan Solomon, Charlevoix

Jude Proctor, Harbor Springs

Blaine Barkovich, Kalkaska

HONORABLE MENTION

Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis

Cole Somero, TC St. Francis

Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids

Jack Spencer, Elk Rapids

Mason Wilcox, Boyne City

JJ Weber, East Jordan

Caleb Caul, Grayling 

Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix 

Jack Clancy, Harbor Springs

Jacob Schaub, Kalkaska 

