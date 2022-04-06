All-Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball team
FIRST TEAM
Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis
Adam Gerberding, TC St. Francis
John Hagelstein, TC St. Francis
Mason Travis, Elk Rapids
Josh Lavely, Elk Rapids
Alex Calcaterra, Boyne City
Jack Neer, Boyne City
Preston Malpass, East Jordan
Mason Malpass, East Jordan
Dylan Cragg, Grayling
Evan Solomon, Charlevoix
Jude Proctor, Harbor Springs
Blaine Barkovich, Kalkaska
HONORABLE MENTION
Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis
Cole Somero, TC St. Francis
Spencer Ball, Elk Rapids
Jack Spencer, Elk Rapids
Mason Wilcox, Boyne City
JJ Weber, East Jordan
Caleb Caul, Grayling
Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix
Jack Clancy, Harbor Springs
Jacob Schaub, Kalkaska
