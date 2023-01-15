BELLAIRE — Leighten Koepke assumes the role of the Koepke family’s unofficial historian.
Whenever the family gets together for holidays and such, she likes to break out old home videos.
A new basketball history chapter gets written Tuesday. That’s when Charlevoix and Traverse City St. Francis face off in girls basketball action at the Gladiators’ gymnasium. Leighten will be on the home bench, her brother Reece the other.
The Koepke family helps coach three area varsity teams. Lighten as a second-year assistant at St. Francis, with Reece taking over the Rayders program this fall and their father, Paul, leading their alma mater, Bellaire, for the last six seasons as boys basketball head coach after a long history as an assistant and youth and travel teams.
It’s the first time the siblings will compete against each other — officially.
Go back to those old videos, and you’ll see living room games played on a mini plastic hoop. Reece, three years older than Leighten, wearing Detroit Pistons gear and dunking on his younger sister and blocking her shots.
“It was just making her tough,” Reece said. “That’s what I tell her.”
Leighten sees Tuesday as an opportunity for a little payback. Playfully, of course.
“It helped me to have a mean older brother that didn’t go easy on me,” she joked. “I’m looking forward to getting revenge.”
GAME TIME
The Koepke home in Bellaire features a refrigerator with six different basketball schedules stuck to it. Those for Bellaire boys, Charlevoix girls, St. Francis girls, Grand Rapids Community College women, the Northern Pride travel team Paul started and Parallel 45, a boys travel team that their younger brother Drake plays for and Paul helps coach.
“What game are we going to?” Paul asks when looking at the TCSF and Charlevoix schedules.
“We’re going to both of them!” his wife Saskia exclaims.
Paul and Saskia plan to wear apparel supporting both teams Tuesday — Paul in a St. Francis polo and Saskia in Rayders garb.
The Rayders (5-7, 3-2 Lake Michigan Conference) and Gladiators (8-1, 4-1 LMC) come into the matchup on different paths.
Charlevoix boasts a junior-dominated team, which bodes even better for next season. Junior Abbey Wright leads the Rayders with 9.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, with junior Anna Kemp at 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals and senior Mikayla Sharrow at 5.0 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 steals per contest.
“She likes to talk,” Reece joked about his sister. “I’ll let her do the talking. Obviously, St. Francis is a great program. It’ll be a great experience for the family.”
St. Francis counters with Maggie Napont (15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals) and Gwyneth Bramer (14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 0.9 blocks) leading the way.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Leighten said. “We’ve been smack-talking at family gatherings.”
Leighten first found out about Reece’s new job from their mother.
“She was like, ‘Yeah, didn’t he tell you?’” Leighten said. “I was one of the last ones to know. ... I was excited for him to make it his own. Being the oldest, he likes to boss people around.”
Several schools reached out to Leighten in 2021 upon hearing that she’d moved to Traverse City. One of the first was St. Francis boys basketball coach Sean Finnegan, a Bellaire grad himself. Not long after, she joined the Gladiators’ staff under new girls head coach Adam Warren. The Glads then improved by four wins over the previous season.
Basketball talk at family gatherings recently has centered more on memories than what they’re doing now, as neither wants to give up information the other could use in Tuesday’s game and the March 9 rematch at Charlevoix.
“We’ve been pretty quiet this winter,” Reece joked.
Reece got a late start, getting hired around the time school started. Then the Rayders’ volleyball team made a postseason run into regionals, with the bulk of his team coming from that program and getting a slightly later start on basketball season.
“Charlevoix has been great to me, the community and the school,” Reece said. “The girls made it easy on me getting into it.”
Bellaire doesn’t play Tuesday, so Paul and Drake are free. Emersyn, the second youngest, hopes to come up from GRCC as well.
“This is like a dream for him for his kids to be coaching,” Leighten said of her dad.
COLLEGE TRY
Leighten and Reece were together on the same team for two years at Davenport University, when he served as a student assistant coach and she played guard for the Panthers.
Reece coached for three seasons at Davenport under Rick Albro, including his sister’s junior and senior seasons.
“Never had that combination before,” said Albro, who moved to Bellaire on a regular basis two years ago after previously summering there for the better part of a decade. “Leighten and Reece, I couldn’t have asked two people to handle the situation any better than they did.”
Albro and Reece went golfing before Albro decided to take him on as a student assistant.
After a star career at Bellaire, Reece played at Olivet and Kirtland CC before eventually finishing his schooling at Davenport.
“He understands the intricacies of the game,” Albro said. “When you played at a high level, you see the game through different eyes. It helps you teach the game once you’ve seen it through that other set of eyes.”
Lighten was one of Davenport’s top bench players, frequently guarding the opposition’s best backcourt player. She scored a career-high 15 points against Missouri-St. Louis as a senior in 2018.
“Leighten was a smart player,” Albro said. “She had a quality senior season. She had a year in the (new) system and had success because she was such a smart player.”
Paul said one of his proudest moments so far was watching Reece as a coach and Leighten as a player in a Panthers game against Grand Valley State.
Reece, who works for his dad as a supervisor at outdoor maintenance company Trees North, said having his sister playing during his first coaching experience definitely served him well.
“To have the confidence with Leighten there, that was a big deal for me,” Reece said. “That ended up being great, and she had a great career there.”
FAMILY COACHING TREE
The basketball coaching bug starts with Paul, who actually didn’t play basketball competitively past eighth grade.
The 10th of 11 children, he played football and wrestled at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, booking a trip to the gridiron state finals as a senior wide receiver and safety.
He wanted to play basketball in high school, but went through a growth spurt as a freshman and developed Osgood-Schlatter Disease, and the affliction’s effects were at their worst during tryouts and resulted in him getting cut. At 6-foot-4, he played intramural hoops in college, and drew interest from coaches in trying out, but instead attended to family matters, as he was already married and had Reece.
Paul started the Northern Pride girls travel team in 2013, a squad that continues to help develop some of the area’s top basketball players.
Paul’s youngest children play currently, and could even continue the family coaching legacy. Emersyn, who helped Bellaire to the 2021 Class D state championship game, is a sophomore starting guard at Grand Rapids Community College and Drake is a sophomore starting guard at Bellaire, averaging 14 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
“I’m not trying to be Stan Sexton,” Paul Koepke said of the 28-year coach he succeeded. “There will only be one legendary coach in Bellaire, and that’s him.”
While Reece and Leighten were both more slashing guards and 3-point shooters in their playing days, Drake is the tallest of the siblings, already standing above them at 6-foot-2 as a sophomore.
That doesn’t stop the bevy of tips coming from all directions.
“He gets coached by everybody,” Paul said. “That poor kid. I’d like to tape that someday.”
When the family goes on vacations, the first thing they look up is the location of the nearest gym or park with a court.
“I didn’t really think that much of it,” Leighten said. “It was just a big part of our lives. As I got older, I realized how special it was to spend so much time in the gym.”
Paul had surgery last year after hurting his knee while doing what? Playing basketball at age 53 against his kids, of course.
Leighten is getting married in the summer of 2024, with the ceremony possibly at her parents’ home in Bellaire. Paul almost expects a basketball game to break out afterward.
“We’re super competitive,” Paul said. “We want to win. How we win is important to us. We want to do it together. ... It’s a great feeling as a father to hear from them about it.”
Paul served as an assistant coach for the Eagles during Leighten’s junior and senior seasons, much the same as when Reece played under Sexton.
Now that both are coaches, Paul said his dream is to retire and be an assistant for one of his kids.
“I thought it would be, ‘Do this, do that,’” Paul said of his kids coaching. “But it isn’t. I watch (Reece’s) connection with his players and staff. He’s owning it. I love watching it.”
