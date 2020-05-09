TRAVERSE CITY — Wherever Darcy Daenzer went during her senior year at Traverse City West, her four AP books followed.
Daenzer always took academics very seriously and took advantage of her senior year when she was able to specialize her course load with four Advanced Placement classes, including English and French.
Daenzer plans to study both of those languages when she makes the move down to Alma in the fall after accepting an offer to join the Scots’ softball team.
“Darcy is a student athlete where everywhere you go, she’s got AP books in her hands as she leaves class and she goes to practice,” Titans softball coach Dave Kenny said. “She’s a really committed, hard working kid who can easily handle the rigors of being a student athlete.“
Daenzer earned a Presidential Scholarship from Alma for her work in the classroom. She will be getting nearly $25,000 in assistance thanks to her academic performance and 3.92 GPA at TC West.
Many things attracted Daenzer to Alma, leading her to visit campus several times for visits and camps where she felt comfortable from the start.
“I had visited the campus multiple times now for various camps and touring there, I just love it so much,” Daenzer said. “I knew that when I went to college I didn’t want to go to a really big school and Alma is like almost the same size as West. I feel like I would drown in such a big school so that was part of the decision.”
The Titan graduate said she will start on the Junior Varsity squad with a chance to work her way into the Scots varsity lineup. The extra time to develop in the outfield is welcomed by Daenzer as she hopes to participate in a study abroad program to Europe, particularly France, in her time at Alma.
She will be joining former travel ball teammate and Charlevoix speedster Hannah Solomon at Alma next season.
“She‘s a great outfielder, has a great arm and is a money ball player,“ Kenny said of Daenzer. “She has hit walk-off homeruns for us and she’s a big game player who has four tools. Alma will be lucky to have her.”
The outfielder said she is most excited to meet new people and have new experiences with her new team after her senior season was shuttered due to coronavirus.
Daenzer plans to use her English degree to become a publisher or editor while minoring in French.
