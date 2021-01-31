TRAVERSE CITY — Skiers across the state enjoyed a unique opportunity since Jan. 15 — the ability to compete in the sport the love.
Statewide pauses in contact and indoor sports have halted hockey, basketball and wrestling practices and competitions and recently allowed bowling to start under strict regulations.
The latest orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stop full-contact practices and games through Feb. 21, giving alpine skiing the opportunity to almost finish its season before the other sports even begin. The ski finals are Feb. 22, the day basketball, hockey and wrestling may be able to start up.
The lack of activity put all eyes on the ski teams and given them a chance to be the face for their school in an otherwise frozen sports landscape.
“Everyone is talking about it, it’s kind of cool,” said Traverse City West junior Aiden Lewandowski. “No one pays attention to us usually, but now we are getting some attention for it and that’s fun. People are getting into it and getting excited.”
It’s no secret the skiing community that all eyes from the Michigan High School Athletic Association are also on them to continue practicing COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions carefully to prove that the rest of winter sports should go on. The sentiment of gratitude was shared among everyone at the Big North Conference’s third meet Thursday at Boyne Mountain.
“We had to come into this with a mind frame that this could be shut down at any minute,” said TC Central head coach Amy Kudary. “We’re just going to be grateful for what we do have and take some of this into next season, too. Instead of complaining about conditions or all that, we all have kind of gone with the flow and will take whatever we can get this year.”
The Trojans took full advantage of being the only team left competing at the school after the football team made its first run to the state semifinals since 1988. The ski team hopes to keep TC Central in the minds of opponents across the state.
Bowling started up Thursday, although numbers in that sport are down almost across the board in northern Michigan because of the pandemic.
“Being the only sport going on, we are doing our best to represent the school,” said Kudary. “We have two teams who could be potential state champions, so that means a lot, not only to our skiers but to our school.”
Elle Craven is one of the skiers leading the Trojans girls’ team that’s swept all three conference meets so far and host one Monday.
Craven said she has friends on the basketball teams who aren’t able to play and it makes her more appreciative of all the chances they have. Craven said the rest of her classmates are extremely supportive and itching to get back into play themselves.
Petoskey boys head coach Ben Crockett said the teams are “lucky” to be able to compete and thinks they have had an overall success with being safe and following all the regulations.
Crockett said his boys are as strong as ever with Anders McCarty, Wyatt Mattson, Nolan Walkerdine and Will Goelz leading the charge.
The Northmen girls have been dealing with injuries through the first half of the season, but Crockett expects both to make a return to threaten for a Division 2 state title.
Lewandowski feels the Titans also have a good shot and is looking to wipe out what he said were mental mistakes that cost him a podium spot last season.
“I think we are getting past the mistakes part of the season and starting to put it together,” he said. “It’s crazy, I’m just so grateful to be out here everyone and the team is great this year. We’re really excited and looking forward to states for sure.”
Kudary said she and some of her team have spoken about the guilty feeling that they are the only ones allowed to compete and have used it to try and push even harder to represent their school. The mood at practice and meets changed, according to Kudary, and athletes focused more than ever with the looming possibility of COVID or mother nature causing more shutdowns.
The skiing state finals are scheduled for Feb. 22, the day competition may resume in other winter sports.
“I laughed and asked for the first year if any skiers were going to go out for basketball,” said Kudary. “We could certainly be completely done with our state finals before everyone else even starts. How crazy is that?”
