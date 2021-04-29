All-Big North Conference wrestling team
Wrestler of the Year: Remy Cotton, TC Central
FIRST TEAM
Name/School/Class
Haiven Gautreau, Gaylord, 103
Vova Morozov, TC Central, 112
Declain Vining, Petoskey, 119
Austin Bush, Alpena, 125
Gus James, Gaylord, 130
Gabe Thompson, Gaylord, 135
Trevor Swiss, Petoskey 140
Declan Genova, Alpena, 145
Ethan Ramsey, TC Central, 152
Brayden Gautreau, Gaylord, 160
Quinn Schultz, Gaylord, 171
Remy Cotton, TC Central, 189
Austin Kettlewell, Gaylord, 215
Cameron Kubbe, Alpena, 285
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Cook, Petoskey, 103
Junie Bossert, TC West, 112
Brady Slocum, TC Central, 119
Jaden VanderWall, Petoskey, 125
Dutch Ballan, TC Central, 125
Gabe Weaver, TC Central, 130
Tate Dohm, Petoskey, 135
Ty Bensinger, Gaylord, 140
Kenny Roberts, Petoskey, 145
Mason Bray, Alpena, 160
Austin Bills, TC Central, 171
Jarin Kelly, Petoskey, 189
Remy Soper, TC Central, 215
Kyle McCrumb, TC West, 285
HONORABLE MENTION
Isaac Hyatt, TC West, 119
Ryland Borowiak, Gaylord, 125
Kadin Garza, TC Central, 135
Jon Palmer, TC West, 135
Kaleb Annis, TC West, 140
Justice Rector, TC Central, 145
John Lalonde, TC Central, 160
Rippen Vining, Petoskey, 160
Bryce Beck, Petoskey, 285