TC CENTRAL WRESTLING

TC Central sophomore Remy Cotton wrestles against Midland in a district final at Traverse City West Thursday afternoon.

 Record-Eagle/Andrew Rosenthal

All-Big North Conference wrestling team 

Wrestler of the Year: Remy Cotton, TC Central

FIRST TEAM 

Name/School/Class 

Haiven Gautreau, Gaylord, 103

Vova Morozov, TC Central, 112

Declain Vining, Petoskey, 119

Austin Bush, Alpena, 125

Gus James, Gaylord, 130

Gabe Thompson, Gaylord, 135

Trevor Swiss, Petoskey 140

Declan Genova, Alpena, 145

Ethan Ramsey, TC Central, 152

Brayden Gautreau, Gaylord, 160

Quinn Schultz, Gaylord, 171

Remy Cotton, TC Central, 189

Austin Kettlewell, Gaylord, 215

Cameron Kubbe, Alpena, 285

SECOND TEAM

Ryan Cook, Petoskey, 103

Junie Bossert, TC West, 112

Brady Slocum, TC Central, 119

Jaden VanderWall, Petoskey, 125

Dutch Ballan, TC Central, 125

Gabe Weaver, TC Central, 130

Tate Dohm, Petoskey, 135

Ty Bensinger, Gaylord, 140

Kenny Roberts, Petoskey, 145

Mason Bray, Alpena, 160

Austin Bills, TC Central, 171

Jarin Kelly, Petoskey, 189

Remy Soper, TC Central, 215

Kyle McCrumb, TC West, 285

HONORABLE MENTION 

Isaac Hyatt, TC West, 119

Ryland Borowiak, Gaylord, 125

Kadin Garza, TC Central, 135

Jon Palmer, TC West, 135

Kaleb Annis, TC West, 140

Justice Rector, TC Central, 145

John Lalonde, TC Central, 160

Rippen Vining, Petoskey, 160

Bryce Beck, Petoskey, 285

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you