2021 Big North Girls All-Conference
Name/Grade/School
Sarah Beattie, Sr., TC Central
Maddy Cox, Jr., TC Central
Elle Craven, Jr., TC Central
Pearl Hale, So., TC Central
Lily Kuberski, Jr., TC Central
Avery Meyer, Fr., Cadillac
Remi Robel, Sr., Gaylord
Lauren Rothman, Jr., Petoskey
Charlie Schulz, Fr., TC West
Marley Spence, Fr., Petoskey
Lila Warren, Fr., TC West
Cassidy Whitener, So., Petoskey
Honorable Mention
Kaija Lazda, So., Gaylord
Olivia Memec, So., Petoskey
Georgette Sake, So., Cadillac
Avery Sill, Fr., TC Central
Josie Warren, Jr., TC West.
2021 Big North Boys All-Conference
Name/Grade/School
Connor Abraham, Jr., Gaylord
Will Goelz, Jr., Petoskey
Aiden Lewandowski, Jr., TC West
Ben Lober, Jr., TC West
Wyatt Mattson, So., Petoskey
Anders McCarthy, Jr., Petoskey
Jack Robel, So., Gaylord
Will Russell, Sr., TC Central
Austin Sill, Jr., TC Central
Nolan Walkerdine, So., Petoskey
Max Werner, Sr., TC Central
Luke Wiersma, So., TC West
Honorable Mention
Drew Humphrey, Jr., TC Central
Michael Iverson, Sr., Petoskey
Elliot Lavigne, Jr., Cadillac
Spencer Opperman, Sr., Gaylord
Remy Schulz, Jr., TC West