Prep skiing

big north conference

Girls All-Conference

Name/Grade/School

Sarah Beattie, So., TC Central

Maddy Cox, So., TC Central

Elle Craven, So., TC Central

Emille Houk, Sr., Cadillac

Lily Kuberski, So., TC Central

Reagan Olli, Sr., Gaylord

Emma Ranger, Sr., TC Central

Lauren Rothman, So., Petoskey

Georgette Sake, Fr., Cadillac

Elizabeth Saunders, Sr., TC Central

Ava Warren, Sr., TC West

Nathalie Wiersema, Sr., TC West

Girls Honorable Mention

Name/Grade/School

Emma Armstrong, Sr., Petoskey

Maddy Craven, Sr., TC Central

Libbey Lloyd, Sr., Cadillac

Remi Robel, Jr., Gaylord

Josie Warren, So., TC West

Boys All-Conference

Name/Grade/School

Connor Abraham, So., Gaylord

Gus Dutmers, So., TC Central

Jimmy Flom, Sr., Petoskey

Will Goelz, So., Petoskey

Andy Hill, So., TC West

Aiden Lewandowski, So., TC West

Ben Lober, So., TC West

Anders McCarthy, So., Petoskey

Remy Schultz, So., TC West

Tripp Thomas, Sr., Petoskey

Nolan Walkerdine, Fr., Petoskey

Luke Wiersema, Fr., TC West

Boys Honorable Mention

Name/Grade/School

Eric Elliot, Jr., TC West

Ben Meyer, So., Cadillac

Jack Robel, Fr., Gaylord

Gabe Rothman, Sr., Petoskey

Max Werner, Jr., TC Central

FINAL BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1. Petoskey

2. TC West

3. TC Central

4. Gaylord

5. Cadillac

FINALS GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1. TC Central

2. TC West

3. Petoskey

T-4. Cadillac

T-4. Gaylord

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 40 15 .727 —

Boston 38 16 .704 1½

Phila. 34 21 .618 6

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14

New York 17 38 .309 23

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 35 19 .648Q —

Orlando 24 31 .436 11½

Washington 20 33 .377 14½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 17

Atlanta 15 41 .268 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 20 .630 —

Dallas 33 22 .600 1½

Memphis 28 26 .519 6

San Antonio 23 31 .426 11

New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Utah 36 18 .667 1½

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5

Portland 25 31 .446 13½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 21

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phila., 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phila. at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.

history

Feb. 20

1951 — In the wake of the college point-shaving scandal, Long Island University drops basketball and all other intercollegiate sports. LIU revives basketball in 1957.

1971 — En route to a record 76-goal season, Boston’s Phil Esposito becomes the first player to score his 50th goal in February, but the Bruins lose to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4.

1974 — Gordie Howe, the NHL’s career scoring leader, comes out of retirement and signs a $1 million, four-year contract to play with the Houston Aeros of the WHA and his two sons, Mark and Marty.

1976 — Muhammad Ali beats Jean-Pierre Coopman with a fifth-round knockout at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Puerto Rico to defend his world heavyweight title.

1988 — In Calgary, Alberta, Brian Boitano of the United States wins the men’s Olympic figure skating gold medal on a technical merit tiebreaker and nearly flawless free skating performance.

1998 — Tara Lipinski, 15, becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating champion in history, jumping over fellow teen and U.S. teammate Michelle Kwan to take the gold. Lipinski, at 15 years, 8 months and 10 days, is two months younger than Sonja Henie was in her 1928 victory.

2000 — Defending Winston Cup champ Dale Jarrett wins his third Daytona 500 in eight years, passing surprise contender Johnny Benson for the lead four laps from the end.

2005 — Jeff Gordon grabs the lead from Dale Earnhardt Jr., then holds off Kurt Busch and Earnhardt in extra laps to win his third Daytona 500.

2006 — Tanith Belbin and partner Ben Agosto snap the U.S. medals drought in the Olympic figure skating dance competition with a silver. Belbin and Agosto win the first dance medal for the United States since the bronze won by Colleen O’Connor and James Millns in 1976.

2009 — Lindsey Van of the United States nails a perfect second jump to become the first women’s ski jumping world champion. Women’s ski jumping debuts at this year’s Nordic skiing world championships in Liberec, Czech Republic. Todd Lodwick wins the opening Nordic combined event to give the United States two golds in one day. Before Van’s victory, the United States had not won a gold at a Nordic skiing worlds since 2003, when Johnny Spillane took a Nordic combined sprint.

2011 — Twenty-year-old Trevor Bayne wins the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s biggest race.

, in only his second Sprint Cup start. Just one day after his birthday, Bayne holds off Carl Edwards by 0.118 seconds and becomes the youngest Daytona 500 winner.

2011 — Kobe Bryant wins his record-tying fourth All-Star game MVP award in front of his hometown fans, scoring 37 points and propelling the West to a 148-143 victory over the East in the NBA All-Star game.

2016 — Lindsey Vonn clinches a record 20th World Cup crystal globe title and surpassing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

It’s Vonn’s record eighth downhill title — adding to four overall globes plus five in super-G and three in combined. Sweden’s Stenmark held the previous record of 19 globes established from 1975 to 1984.

2018 — South Korea wins the penalty-filled women’s 3,000-meter short-track relay final at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Italy took silver and the Netherlands earns bronze after being elevated to the podium after winning the B final in world-record time. China and Canada are penalized, moving Italy from bronze to silver. The Dutch won the B final in 4:03.471, lowering the mark of 4:04.222 set by South Korea in November 2016 at Salt Lake City, Utah.

2019 — Duke’s freshman sensation Zion Williamson is knocked out of the North Carolina-Duke rivalry game with a knee sprain after his Nike shoe blows out during the top-ranked Blue Devils’ opening possession. Luke Maye takes full advantage of the freak injury to Williamson, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina past No. 1 Duke 88-72 at Durham.

