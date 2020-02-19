Prep skiing
big north conference
Girls All-Conference
Name/Grade/School
Sarah Beattie, So., TC Central
Maddy Cox, So., TC Central
Elle Craven, So., TC Central
Emille Houk, Sr., Cadillac
Lily Kuberski, So., TC Central
Reagan Olli, Sr., Gaylord
Emma Ranger, Sr., TC Central
Lauren Rothman, So., Petoskey
Georgette Sake, Fr., Cadillac
Elizabeth Saunders, Sr., TC Central
Ava Warren, Sr., TC West
Nathalie Wiersema, Sr., TC West
Girls Honorable Mention
Name/Grade/School
Emma Armstrong, Sr., Petoskey
Maddy Craven, Sr., TC Central
Libbey Lloyd, Sr., Cadillac
Remi Robel, Jr., Gaylord
Josie Warren, So., TC West
Boys All-Conference
Name/Grade/School
Connor Abraham, So., Gaylord
Gus Dutmers, So., TC Central
Jimmy Flom, Sr., Petoskey
Will Goelz, So., Petoskey
Andy Hill, So., TC West
Aiden Lewandowski, So., TC West
Ben Lober, So., TC West
Anders McCarthy, So., Petoskey
Remy Schultz, So., TC West
Tripp Thomas, Sr., Petoskey
Nolan Walkerdine, Fr., Petoskey
Luke Wiersema, Fr., TC West
Boys Honorable Mention
Name/Grade/School
Eric Elliot, Jr., TC West
Ben Meyer, So., Cadillac
Jack Robel, Fr., Gaylord
Gabe Rothman, Sr., Petoskey
Max Werner, Jr., TC Central
FINAL BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Petoskey
2. TC West
3. TC Central
4. Gaylord
5. Cadillac
FINALS GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. TC Central
2. TC West
3. Petoskey
T-4. Cadillac
T-4. Gaylord
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 15 .727 —
Boston 38 16 .704 1½
Phila. 34 21 .618 6
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 14
New York 17 38 .309 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 19 .648Q —
Orlando 24 31 .436 11½
Washington 20 33 .377 14½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 17
Atlanta 15 41 .268 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630 —
Dallas 33 22 .600 1½
Memphis 28 26 .519 6
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 32 .418 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Utah 36 18 .667 1½
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 5
Portland 25 31 .446 13½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phila., 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phila. at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.
history
Feb. 20
1951 — In the wake of the college point-shaving scandal, Long Island University drops basketball and all other intercollegiate sports. LIU revives basketball in 1957.
1971 — En route to a record 76-goal season, Boston’s Phil Esposito becomes the first player to score his 50th goal in February, but the Bruins lose to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4.
1974 — Gordie Howe, the NHL’s career scoring leader, comes out of retirement and signs a $1 million, four-year contract to play with the Houston Aeros of the WHA and his two sons, Mark and Marty.
1976 — Muhammad Ali beats Jean-Pierre Coopman with a fifth-round knockout at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Puerto Rico to defend his world heavyweight title.
1988 — In Calgary, Alberta, Brian Boitano of the United States wins the men’s Olympic figure skating gold medal on a technical merit tiebreaker and nearly flawless free skating performance.
1998 — Tara Lipinski, 15, becomes the youngest Olympic figure skating champion in history, jumping over fellow teen and U.S. teammate Michelle Kwan to take the gold. Lipinski, at 15 years, 8 months and 10 days, is two months younger than Sonja Henie was in her 1928 victory.
2000 — Defending Winston Cup champ Dale Jarrett wins his third Daytona 500 in eight years, passing surprise contender Johnny Benson for the lead four laps from the end.
2005 — Jeff Gordon grabs the lead from Dale Earnhardt Jr., then holds off Kurt Busch and Earnhardt in extra laps to win his third Daytona 500.
2006 — Tanith Belbin and partner Ben Agosto snap the U.S. medals drought in the Olympic figure skating dance competition with a silver. Belbin and Agosto win the first dance medal for the United States since the bronze won by Colleen O’Connor and James Millns in 1976.
2009 — Lindsey Van of the United States nails a perfect second jump to become the first women’s ski jumping world champion. Women’s ski jumping debuts at this year’s Nordic skiing world championships in Liberec, Czech Republic. Todd Lodwick wins the opening Nordic combined event to give the United States two golds in one day. Before Van’s victory, the United States had not won a gold at a Nordic skiing worlds since 2003, when Johnny Spillane took a Nordic combined sprint.
2011 — Twenty-year-old Trevor Bayne wins the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s biggest race.
, in only his second Sprint Cup start. Just one day after his birthday, Bayne holds off Carl Edwards by 0.118 seconds and becomes the youngest Daytona 500 winner.
2011 — Kobe Bryant wins his record-tying fourth All-Star game MVP award in front of his hometown fans, scoring 37 points and propelling the West to a 148-143 victory over the East in the NBA All-Star game.
2016 — Lindsey Vonn clinches a record 20th World Cup crystal globe title and surpassing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.
It’s Vonn’s record eighth downhill title — adding to four overall globes plus five in super-G and three in combined. Sweden’s Stenmark held the previous record of 19 globes established from 1975 to 1984.
2018 — South Korea wins the penalty-filled women’s 3,000-meter short-track relay final at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Italy took silver and the Netherlands earns bronze after being elevated to the podium after winning the B final in world-record time. China and Canada are penalized, moving Italy from bronze to silver. The Dutch won the B final in 4:03.471, lowering the mark of 4:04.222 set by South Korea in November 2016 at Salt Lake City, Utah.
2019 — Duke’s freshman sensation Zion Williamson is knocked out of the North Carolina-Duke rivalry game with a knee sprain after his Nike shoe blows out during the top-ranked Blue Devils’ opening possession. Luke Maye takes full advantage of the freak injury to Williamson, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina past No. 1 Duke 88-72 at Durham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.