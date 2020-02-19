Girls All-Conference
Name/Grade/School
Sarah Beattie, So., TC Central
Maddy Cox, So., TC Central
Elle Craven, So., TC Central
Emille Houk, Sr., Cadillac
Lily Kuberski, So., TC Central
Reagan Olli, Sr., Gaylord
Emma Ranger, Sr., TC Central
Lauren Rothman, So., Petoskey
Georgette Sake, Fr., Cadillac
Elizabeth Saunders, Sr., TC Central
Ava Warren, Sr., TC West
Nathalie Wiersema, Sr., TC West
Girls Honorable Mention
Name/Grade/School
Emma Armstrong, Sr., Petoskey
Maddy Craven, Sr., TC Central
Libbey Lloyd, Sr., Cadillac
Remi Robel, Jr., Gaylord
Josie Warren, So., TC West
Boys All-Conference
Name/Grade/School
Connor Abraham, So., Gaylord
Gus Dutmers, So., TC Central
Jimmy Flom, Sr., Petoskey
Will Goelz, So., Petoskey
Andy Hill, So., TC West
Aiden Lewandowski, So., TC West
Ben Lober, So., TC West
Anders McCarthy, So., Petoskey
Remy Schultz, So., TC West
Tripp Thomas, Sr., Petoskey
Nolan Walkerdine, Fr., Petoskey
Luke Wiersema, Fr., TC West
Boys Honorable Mention
Name/Grade/School
Eric Elliot, Jr., TC West
Ben Meyer, So., Cadillac
Jack Robel, Fr., Gaylord
Gabe Rothman, Sr., Petoskey
Max Werner, Jr., TC Central
FINAL BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Petoskey
2. TC West
3. TC Central
4. Gaylord
5. Cadillac
FINALS GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. TC Central
2. TC West
3. Petoskey
T-4. Cadillac
T-4. Gaylord
