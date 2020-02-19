BNC Skiing

Girls All-Conference 

Name/Grade/School

Sarah Beattie, So., TC Central

Maddy Cox, So., TC Central

Elle Craven, So., TC Central

Emille Houk, Sr., Cadillac

Lily Kuberski, So., TC Central

Reagan Olli, Sr., Gaylord

Emma Ranger, Sr., TC Central

Lauren Rothman, So., Petoskey

Georgette Sake, Fr., Cadillac

Elizabeth Saunders, Sr., TC Central

Ava Warren, Sr., TC West

Nathalie Wiersema, Sr., TC West

Girls Honorable Mention

Name/Grade/School 

Emma Armstrong, Sr., Petoskey

Maddy Craven, Sr., TC Central

Libbey Lloyd, Sr., Cadillac

Remi Robel, Jr., Gaylord 

Josie Warren, So., TC West

Boys All-Conference

Name/Grade/School 

Connor Abraham, So., Gaylord 

Gus Dutmers, So., TC Central

Jimmy Flom, Sr., Petoskey

Will Goelz, So., Petoskey 

Andy Hill, So., TC West

Aiden Lewandowski, So., TC West

Ben Lober, So., TC West

Anders McCarthy, So., Petoskey

Remy Schultz, So., TC West

Tripp Thomas, Sr., Petoskey

Nolan Walkerdine, Fr., Petoskey

Luke Wiersema, Fr., TC West 

Boys Honorable Mention 

Name/Grade/School 

Eric Elliot, Jr., TC West

Ben Meyer, So., Cadillac

Jack Robel, Fr., Gaylord

Gabe Rothman, Sr., Petoskey 

Max Werner, Jr., TC Central 

FINAL BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1. Petoskey

2. TC West

3. TC Central

4. Gaylord

5. Cadillac

FINALS GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS 

1. TC Central

2. TC West 

3. Petoskey 

T-4. Cadillac 

T-4. Gaylord 

