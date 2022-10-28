TRAVERSE CITY — The road back to Detroit starts in Muskegon for Traverse City Central.
A year after making it to Ford Field for the state championship game and claiming a Division 2 runner-up, the 5-4 Trojans begin their quest for more against Muskegon Mona Shores on the road Friday.
TC Central rides into the playoffs on the wings of a four-game win streak that cured many of the ills from a string of four straight losses Central trudged through after a Week One win over St. Joseph, 49-28. In the previous four weeks, the Trojans knocked off Midland Dow, both Bay City Central and Bay City Western and their biggest rival — Traverse City West — in the annual TC Patriot Game to cap the regular season in thrilling fashion with a last-minute 14-13 victory.
“It does feel like two different seasons,” Trojans’ head coach Eric Schugars said. “We’ve been telling our guys all along to trust the process and what we’re trying to do. It wasn’t like we changed a lot, it was more about getting that win and getting that confidence.”
Senior running back Reed Seabase called the four-game slide a “character builder.”
“It made sure guys were all in,” Seabase said. “Because the guys who weren’t all in, you could just tell were done after that. It was an eye-opener, and we definitely fought back in the right sense.”
Seabase led the Saginaw Valley League in rush yards with 1,198 and in rushing touchdowns with 14. That included a 323-yard, three-TD effort against Midland Dow to snap the Trojans’ losing streak in a 62-26 win.
“I just want what’s best for the team,” Seabase said. “It’s more that I’m playing for the team and not myself. I don’t want to leave these guys. I’m just doing the best I can to keep this season going.”
Schugars said the team has leaned on guys like Seabase and “unsung hero” Brayden Halliday, who stepped up into the quarterback position when starter Josh Klug went down with a couple of injuries.
“Those guys are the ones that make us,” Schugars said. “Big players make big plays in big games, and a couple of our seniors have stepped up.”
In the 19 times these two teams have met, the Trojans have bested the Sailors 17 times. However, history can be deceiving as Mona Shores holds recent bragging rights after beating the Trojans 43-30 in the Division 2 state semifinals in the 2020 season in January 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic-delayed playoffs. That was the first time the Trojans and Sailors met since 1984 when Central won 41-14 in Week Three.
“Our guys understand how to respond to those situations,” Schugars said. “That’s really beneficial. Our kids are ready after a tough schedule — the toughest one we’ve had since I’ve been here. That will have us ready for another tough opponent in Mona shores.”
Central has eight playoff wins in the last two seasons. Mona Shores has seven, with six of those coming in the Sailors’ 2020 state championship-winning season — their second straight state title and third straight appearance in the state championship game.
“We’re feeling good,” Seabase said. “Shores is obviously a great team, but I feel like we’re good as well. As long as we stick to the game plan and execute what we’ve been doing the last few days, I think we’ll be just fine.”
The 7-2 Sailors had won six straight before a Week Nine setback against rival Muskegon, 55-35. Their only other loss came in Week Two against Division 1 No. 2 and undefeated Rockford in a tight 31-27 final.
Mona Shores, which was ranked sixth in Division 2 in the final Associated Press poll, has the weapons necessary to make a long run, scoring 42.4 points per game while allowing just 16.3.
Schugars said the two programs have some familiarity despite not seeing each other in the regular season. Central spends summer camp at Montrose and sees the Sailors there.
“They’re a great team with a proud tradition, and they’re well-coached,” Schugars said. “They’ve got some athletes, and they’re going to be disciplined. It’s a team you have to play your best football against, and that’s the challenge to our guys.”
Schugars said the 2022 Trojans had the tendency to be “mistake-prone” and allow penalties to stop promising drives or extend their opponent’s drive.
“But every week, I feel like we’ve gotten better and better about that,” he said. “We just have to minimize those, especially when you’re going up against a good team on the road.”
When kickoff comes Friday night at 7 o’clock, Schugars knows his team will be ready for whatever they will face.
“When you’re back in the playoffs — and that’s the expectation — everyone’s record is back at 0-0,” he said. “The focus is to be 1-0 after Week One, and then we’ll go from there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.