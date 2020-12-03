CADILLAC — Cody Mallory’s Cadillac Vikings football team has been caught in a unique catch 22 since the football postseason began.
Extended breaks between games became a regular thing for the Vikings during the COVID-19 pandemic, with both beneficial and detrimental effects coming from the latest three-week sports shutdown.
After earning a first-round bye with a 4-2 regular season record, the Vikings district semifinal was forfeited by Alma because of COVID-19 concerns. Cadillac then beat Sault Ste. Marie 34-14 to earn a district title before sports paused Nov. 15.
The Vikings are currently scheduled to host Forest Hills Eastern on Dec. 16, which would give them only one game in the last seven weeks. Mallory has found a new opponent for the Vikings in the meantime.
“Coach says it’s the Vikings versus the couch,” Vikings junior quarterback Aden Gurden said.
The extended break allowed the Vikings to get healthy and return several key players from injury, but also presented a unique challenge with keeping players in game-ready shape with no in-person practices allowed.
“Bright side is that we got everybody healthy,” Mallory said. “But you could see in the first half in our game against the Soo that it took us a minute to get up to speed and to get back to the level of violence you need to play with.”
Teams are hoping to begin practice once again Dec. 9, barring any further shutdown from the Governor or Health Department. That will give some teams, like Traverse City St. Francis, possibly only four practices sitting between a three week lay-off and its first game.
“If you take two weeks off, I’d say there’s a little bit more of an injury risk because you haven’t really gone full speed for a long time,” TCSF junior quarterback Charlie Peterson said. “At the same time, I think that’s a risk all of us are willing to take given that we get a chance to play more football.”
Staying in game-ready shape became an everyday challenge for athletes with limited interaction between coaches and themselves available.
Mallory said they have weekly Zoom meetings that have not been focused on game planning whatsoever, rather checking in on workout and mental progress and encouraging continued activity.
Coming off a three-week layoff to a changed schedule will be difficult according to Peterson, who said the physical toll of a varsity football game will be a different battle to fight when returning to school the next morning.
“I don’t know how I’ll be able to make it through three days of school going through that same recovery process and keep up in class,” Peterson said. “We have to do it, it’s just going to be a struggle. It’s totally worth it.”
Traverse City Central strength and conditioning coach Doug Gle said the schedule change shifts football activities as well as rest and recovery days for football players. Gle said a positive of the new schedule is players being at school for recovery and able to utilize the technology and equipment, including quicker access to athletic trainers, to aid in recovery.
“That means we are going to be practicing on days we don’t usually practice and recover on days we don’t normally use to recover,” Gle said. “This is one of those scenarios where I’ll be going to church on Sunday then heading to practice in the afternoon. If this goes through, a Sunday practice would be like Wednesday for us and that is our most physical practice of the week.”
Teams continued to prescribe plyometric and speed workouts to players during the shutdown and patiently wait to hear more from the state and Michigan High School Athletic Association.
The return to play has to be taken carefully with the lack of competition looming over every team’s head, according to Mallory.
“One of things we need to be cautious about is that we don’t try to do too much too early and put them in a bad spot,” Mallory said. “Our school has not won a regional title before so this is an opportunity that is very valuable to us and something that we want to attack and we don’t care when it is, we’re going to get after it.”