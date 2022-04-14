TRAVERSE CITY — For one, it was a first that was 55 years in the making. For the other, it was old hat. For both, it was perfection.
During league play at Incredible Mo’s last Tuesday, teammates Jon Kiernan and Marcus Oien each fired off 12 strikes in a row to achieve one of the highest feats in bowling — a 300 game. Oien did it twice.
Oien’s pair of perfect performances, which gives the 34-year-old 63 league-sanctioned 300s, sandwiched Kiernan’s inaugural immaculate accomplishment.
Despite throwing more than five dozen perfect games, Oien said his heart still flutters and his stomach still gets full of butterflies when he approaches the lane with 300 in his sights. Along with his 63 perfect games, Oien has thrown two 300s in a single series three times and has a personal record of 27 strikes in a row.
“It’s still a lot of fun,” Oien said. “One 300 is fun. Two 300s is even more fun.”
But Oien said the 825 series he rolled last week was an even bigger achievement, as collecting 800 or more pins in just three games is quite rare — even for the best of bowlers.
“That’s when it really gets fun,” Oien said. “That’s so much tougher than a 300. A 300 is 12 stikes. An 800 is a minimum of 26-28 strikes.”
Oien threw his first 300 when he was just 13 years, making him the youngest in the area at the time to accomplish the feat in a league-sanctioned game. Oien’s name might seem familiar to some as he secured a state championship in 2004 as part of the Traverse City St. Francis varsity bowling team.
For the 59-year-old Kiernan, he said he could not have been happier to finally get that 300-pin monkey off his back.
“I felt pretty good about it. I was just hoping that 7-pin was going to go down — and it did,” he said, adding that the bowl felt good coming out of his hand on his 12th roll of his second game.
Now that he has the first 300 out of the way, he’s got eyes on his next perfecto.
“Hopefully it doesn’t take me another 55 years,” Kiernan said.
Kiernan, who has been bowling for 55 of his 59 years, has thrown 300s outside of league play. Before last Tuesday, he’s found himself right on the precipice of perfection many, many times. Kiernan said he has thrown several games in the 290s, including multiple 299s and 298s, in league play.
“I’ve been one strike away many times,” Kiernan said. “It’s a bummer when you throw a good ball and leave a single pin, but you just keep going and keep trying.”
Oien and Kiernan are not the only bowlers in the scratch trio league to throw a 300 recently. Eric Porter got things started two weeks ago when he rolled 12 in a row.
Porter, who has 45 perfect games under his belt, was actually going up against Kiernan when Kiernan threw his first.
“After his 10th ball, I didn’t have a chance to win the game, so I told him, ‘Hey, I’m rooting for you, now. Finish it out,’” the 48-year-old Porter said. “I couldn’t believe it when he told me it was his first one. I said, ‘You’re a liar.’”
All three said the key to not only throwing a 300 but being a successful bowler is consistency — consistency with a form and style that is both comfortable and effective. Eventually, your body takes over when you step on the lanes.
“You walk in the door, your muscle memory comes right in,” Oien said. “When you do it 80 to 100 times a night, when you bowl three nights a week, you already know what to do. It’s throwing the ball.”
When asked what advice they would give bowlers who find themselves approaching the peak of perfection, all agreed that simplicity is best.
“Keep everything the same,” Porter said. “From your preshot routine until you release the ball, keep it exactly the same.”
“When you get up there, just take a deep breath and throw,” Kiernan added. “Don’t overthink it.”
With one week left in league play, Oien all but has the high league average wrapped up. His 240 mark is 21 pins better than the next highest average of 219, held by both Porter and Kiernan.
Oien’s next goal is to hit the century mark in 300 games. He finds himself just 37 with a long bowling career ahead of him.
“Some of us have age on our side,” Porter joked.
