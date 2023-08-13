Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle’s 165th anniversary special section. Click here to read the section in its entirety online.

BOYS BASKETBALL

2023

Traverse City St. Francis: Division 3 state runner-up

2019

Frankfort: Division 4 state runner-up

2018

Maple City Glen Lake: Class C runner-up

Buckley: Class D Runner-up

2017

Buckley: Class D runner-up

2012

Traverse City St. Francis: Class C runner-up

2011

McBain: Class C runner-up

2010

Suttons Bay: Class C runner-up

2009

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2023 

Maple City Glen Lake: Division 4 state champions

2021

Bellaire: Division 4 state runner-up

2016

Traverse City St. Francis: Class C state runner-up

2009

McBain: Class C runner-up

SKIING

TRAVERSE CITY WEST DIVISION 1 TITLES

Boys: 2023, 2022, 2021. 

Girls: 2023, 2015, 2012. 

TRAVERSE CITY WEST D1 RUNNER-UP

Boys: 2019, 2012.

Girls: 2022, 2018. 

TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL DIVISION 1 TITLES

Boys: 2010, 2008. 

Girls: 2022, 2021, 2011.

TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL D1 RUNNER-UP

Boys: 2022, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2011. 

Girls: 2019, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2010, 2009. 

PETOSKEY DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS 

Boys: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2008.

Girls: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2011.

PETOSKEY DIVISION 2 STATE RUNNER-UP

Boys: 2019. 

Girls: 2023, 2019, 2015, 2009. 

Elk Rapids/TC St. Francis DIVISION 2 TITLES

Boys: 2016

ELK RAPIDS/ TCSF D2 RUNNER-UP

Girls: 2016.

HARBOR SPRINGS DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys: 2010

Girls: 2015

HARBOR SPRINGS D2 RUNNER-UP

Boys: 2020, 2013.

Girls: 2020, 2011.

MANISTEE DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Girls: 2009

Boys: 2009 (runner-up)

CADILLAC DIVISION 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Girls: 2022. 

BOYS WRESTLING

DIVSION 1 

2021

Remy Cotton, TC Central, runner-up (189)

DIVISION 2

2023

Brayden Gautreau, Gaylord (175)

Trevor Swiss, (Petoskey) (150)

Louden Stradling; Gaylord, runner-up (145)

2022

Brayden Gautreau, Gaylord (171)

2020

John Sosa, Gaylord, runner-up (125)

Chayse LaJoie, Gaylord, runner-up (145)

2019

 Chayse Lajoie, Gaylord, runner-up (125)

2018

Derek Giallombardo, Gaylord (125)

Chayse LaJoie, Gaylord, (112)

2017

Dominic LaJoie, Gaylord (125)

Chayse LaJoie, Gaylord (103)

2016

Jon Martin, Gaylord, runner-up (130)

Dominic LaJoie, Gaylord, runner-up (119)

2015

Tristan Gregory, Gaylord, runner-up (189)

Trevor Giallombardo, Gaylord, runner-up (103)

Dominic LaJoie, Gaylord, runner-up (103)

2014

Dominic LaJoie, Gaylord (103)

2010

Kegan Arthur, Petoskey, (135)

DIVISION 3 

2023

 Kyan Fessenden, Kingsley (165)

 Gavyn Merchant, Kingsley, runner-up (126)

2021

Gavyn Merchant, Kingsley, runner-up (112)

2019

 Max Halstead, Grayling, runner-up (145)

2015

 Tim Smith, Benzie Central, (285)

DIVISION 4 

2023

 Josiah Schaub, TCSF (138)

2022

Louden Stradling, Gaylord (130)

Gavin Wilmoth, TCSF, runner-up (160)

2021

Gavin Wilmoth, TCSF (152)

2019

Jake Renfer, Manton, runner-up (285)

Andy Simaz, TCSF (152)

2013

Matthew Elliott, Forest Area, (125)

2011

 Isaiah Schaub, TCSF, (130)

2009

 Justin Gordon, Forest Area, (171)

GIRLS WRESTLING CHAMPION/RUNNER-UP

2023

Sunni LaFond (Gaylord) (110)

2022

 Sunni LaFond, Gaylord, runner-up (105)

BOWLING 

2023

Traverse City West — Girls: Division 1 runner-up

Traverse City Christian — Girls: Brooke Smith (D4 runner-up)

2021

Traverse City Christian

Girls: Ella Wendel (D4 runner-up); Division 4 girls state champions

Boyne City — Division 3 boys runner-up

2020

Traverse City Christian — Boys: Hunter Haldaman (D4 state champion)

Cadillac — Boys: Division 2 state runner-up

Boyne City — Boys: Division 3 state runner-up

2018 

Cadillac — Boys: Kyle Vermilyea (D2 state runner-up)

