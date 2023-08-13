Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle’s 165th anniversary special section. Click here to read the section in its entirety online.
BOYS BASKETBALL
2023
Traverse City St. Francis: Division 3 state runner-up
2019
Frankfort: Division 4 state runner-up
2018
Maple City Glen Lake: Class C runner-up
Buckley: Class D Runner-up
2017
Buckley: Class D runner-up
2012
Traverse City St. Francis: Class C runner-up
2011
McBain: Class C runner-up
2010
Suttons Bay: Class C runner-up
2009
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2023
Maple City Glen Lake: Division 4 state champions
2021
Bellaire: Division 4 state runner-up
2016
Traverse City St. Francis: Class C state runner-up
2009
McBain: Class C runner-up
SKIING
TRAVERSE CITY WEST DIVISION 1 TITLES
Boys: 2023, 2022, 2021.
Girls: 2023, 2015, 2012.
TRAVERSE CITY WEST D1 RUNNER-UP
Boys: 2019, 2012.
Girls: 2022, 2018.
TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL DIVISION 1 TITLES
Boys: 2010, 2008.
Girls: 2022, 2021, 2011.
TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL D1 RUNNER-UP
Boys: 2022, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2011.
Girls: 2019, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2010, 2009.
PETOSKEY DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Boys: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2008.
Girls: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2011.
PETOSKEY DIVISION 2 STATE RUNNER-UP
Boys: 2019.
Girls: 2023, 2019, 2015, 2009.
Elk Rapids/TC St. Francis DIVISION 2 TITLES
Boys: 2016
ELK RAPIDS/ TCSF D2 RUNNER-UP
Girls: 2016.
HARBOR SPRINGS DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS
Boys: 2010
Girls: 2015
HARBOR SPRINGS D2 RUNNER-UP
Boys: 2020, 2013.
Girls: 2020, 2011.
MANISTEE DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Girls: 2009
Boys: 2009 (runner-up)
CADILLAC DIVISION 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Girls: 2022.
BOYS WRESTLING
DIVSION 1
2021
Remy Cotton, TC Central, runner-up (189)
DIVISION 2
2023
Brayden Gautreau, Gaylord (175)
Trevor Swiss, (Petoskey) (150)
Louden Stradling; Gaylord, runner-up (145)
2022
Brayden Gautreau, Gaylord (171)
2020
John Sosa, Gaylord, runner-up (125)
Chayse LaJoie, Gaylord, runner-up (145)
2019
Chayse Lajoie, Gaylord, runner-up (125)
2018
Derek Giallombardo, Gaylord (125)
Chayse LaJoie, Gaylord, (112)
2017
Dominic LaJoie, Gaylord (125)
Chayse LaJoie, Gaylord (103)
2016
Jon Martin, Gaylord, runner-up (130)
Dominic LaJoie, Gaylord, runner-up (119)
2015
Tristan Gregory, Gaylord, runner-up (189)
Trevor Giallombardo, Gaylord, runner-up (103)
Dominic LaJoie, Gaylord, runner-up (103)
2014
Dominic LaJoie, Gaylord (103)
2010
Kegan Arthur, Petoskey, (135)
DIVISION 3
2023
Kyan Fessenden, Kingsley (165)
Gavyn Merchant, Kingsley, runner-up (126)
2021
Gavyn Merchant, Kingsley, runner-up (112)
2019
Max Halstead, Grayling, runner-up (145)
2015
Tim Smith, Benzie Central, (285)
DIVISION 4
2023
Josiah Schaub, TCSF (138)
2022
Louden Stradling, Gaylord (130)
Gavin Wilmoth, TCSF, runner-up (160)
2021
Gavin Wilmoth, TCSF (152)
2019
Jake Renfer, Manton, runner-up (285)
Andy Simaz, TCSF (152)
2013
Matthew Elliott, Forest Area, (125)
2011
Isaiah Schaub, TCSF, (130)
2009
Justin Gordon, Forest Area, (171)
GIRLS WRESTLING CHAMPION/RUNNER-UP
2023
Sunni LaFond (Gaylord) (110)
2022
Sunni LaFond, Gaylord, runner-up (105)
BOWLING
2023
Traverse City West — Girls: Division 1 runner-up
Traverse City Christian — Girls: Brooke Smith (D4 runner-up)
2021
Traverse City Christian
Girls: Ella Wendel (D4 runner-up); Division 4 girls state champions
Boyne City — Division 3 boys runner-up
2020
Traverse City Christian — Boys: Hunter Haldaman (D4 state champion)
Cadillac — Boys: Division 2 state runner-up
Boyne City — Boys: Division 3 state runner-up
2018
Cadillac — Boys: Kyle Vermilyea (D2 state runner-up)
