TRAVERSE CITY — Tim and Shelley Quinn had a big decision to make.
Two of their grandchildren play Saturday in the state football semifinals in different cities.
Wyatt Nausadis helps lead No. 1-ranked Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) into Saturday’s Division 7 semifinal against No. 10 New Lothrop (10-2) in Clare. Nausadis’ cousin, C.J. Quinn, and his No. 4-ranked Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (12-0) squad take on No. 1 Dexter (12-0) at Portage Northern. Both have a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Last week, the Quinns were able to watch both grandsons come out victorious. Forest Hills Central beat East Lansing 21-17 Friday night, and St. Francis obliterated No. 3 Ithaca 63-0 Saturday afternoon.
“My grandpa went down to the (FHC) game and he texted me at like 9:30 before I was going to bed last (Friday) night,” Nausadis said. “He said, ‘CJ is 12-0. You’re next. Two more to Ford Field for both of you.’ That was a really fun text to get. I told my grandpa, ‘I’ll be 12-0 tomorrow.’”
Both aim for 14-0, but that’s looking down the road.
“I wish we could do it together; because back in eighth grade, he was actually enrolled here,” Nausadis said of his cousin. “Then he transferred to Forest Hills Central so he could pursue lacrosse, which worked out really well for him. But it’s really cool that we could both be there.”
The Quinns plan on going to Clare for the St. Francis game, but watching the Forest Hills Central game on the NFHS Network on their phones and getting text message updates.
“For grandparents, anyway, the spread of the NFHS network was probably the best thing to come out of COVID,” Tim Quinn said.
C.J. Quinn starts at defensive end and offensive guard for the Rangers. He attended Traverse City West through the eighth grade, then transferred to Forest Hills Central to play football and lacrosse.
The Rangers won the Division 2 state lacrosse title last spring, and Quinn committed to play lacrosse for the University of Michigan.
“It’s a great experience to make it this far,” said C.J. Quinn, who is three days older than his cousin. “I know St. Francis is a pretty good team this year. Hopefully at least one of us makes it (to Ford Field). Maybe even both.”
As difficult a decision as the grandparents had, the grandsons both face quality opponents in the semifinals before potentially each making the trip to Ford Field. If both were to make it to the finals, the Rangers would play Friday afternoon and the Gladiators in the morning Saturday.
“It’s pretty cool,” C.J. Quinn said. “I didn’t expect it to happen. My family is very excited about it.”
Each school faces a top-10-ranked foe Saturday; and for the second week in a row, the Glads face a potent dual-threat quarterback.
Ithaca’s Bronson Bupp came into the regional championship with 2,878 yards of total offense and 46 touchdowns, and TCSF’s defense held the Yellowjackets to under 100 yards as a team.
This time, New Lothrop junior signal-caller Jack Kulhanek comes in with 3,022 yards of total offense and 42 TDs. He’s rushed for 1,342 yards (6.9 per carry) and 17 TDs and thrown for 1,680 yards (55.4 completion percentage) for another 25 TDs. Kulhanek led the Hornet in rushing and passing every game this season, aside from the 61-0 win against Byron.
New Lothrop beat St. Francis 42-35 in the 2020 Division 7 state championship game, with most of this year’s senior-laden Gladiators team in Detroit for that one.
“I’m looking forward to revenge,” St. Francis lineman Devin Town said. “I was on that team that lost to them in the state finals a couple of years ago, and I’m going to use that this week.”
The Hornet offense also gets productions from running backs Nolan Mulcahy (688 rush yards, 344 receiving yards, 13 total TDs), Alec Wenzlick (336 rush yards, 175 receiving, three TDs), Kaven Ugangst (231 rush yards, 252 receiving, two TDs) and receivers Nick Barnette (29 catches for 712 yards and seven TDs) and Hayden Andres (14 catches, 191 yards).
Speedy New Lothrop receiver Julius Garza ran wild in the 2020 title game, scoring four touchdowns, two on rushes, one catch and another on a kickoff return as the Hornets led 35-7 at halftime.
“Last time I played them, I was a (junior varsity) pull-up and didn’t play at all that game,” St. Francis senior running back Garrett Hathaway said. “But my brother played them and they beat them here, so I’m looking to do the same.”
The Gladiators led that game for all of 13 seconds on Gabe Olivier’s rushing touchdown, right before Garza returned the ensuing kick for a touchdown.
“They came out fast and they took it to us and we just didn’t come out with the win,” Hathaway said. “But hopefully we change that this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.