SUTTONS BAY — Dreams came true for at least one northern Michigan soccer mom when the spring season got underway.
It was really more of a plan. But it’s quickly becoming more a nightmare for some of Suttons Bay’s opponents.
The dream part belongs to Sarah U’Ren, who gets to watch her daughters, senior Dani and freshman Megan, play on the same high school pitch. The sisters are wreaking havoc on their opponents already.
Both U’Ren girls are already on the scoreboard this young season. Dani, a center back, and Megan, who plays center mid and striker for the Norse, have been scoring stellar on the field for the Norse.
The plan component may belong pretty much to their head coach and father, Randy U’Ren.
He took over the girls program just before the 2020 season lost to COVID-19 in anticipation of coaching his daughters. He returned to coaching high school after successful six-year run at the helm of the Suttons Bay boys program. Under U’Ren, the Norsemen played deep into the postseason regularly, reaching MHSAA semifinals twice.
The Suttons Bay boys team compiled a 102-29-12 record with U’Ren coaching. When he stepped down after the 2011 season ended with a loss in the regional, U’Ren began dreaming of a potential day his girls played soccer together at Suttons Bay and he was the coach.
“Ever since both girls started playing and enjoying soccer around 5 years old, we thought how fun it would be for them to have one season together on the same team,” the head coach recalled. “As my girls kept playing, I stepped down from the boys to coach their youth and travel teams.”
But Randy said the two sisters were too far apart in age to be on the same team.
“And when the girls job opens up (at Suttons Bay), I knew it was the perfect time for me to step in,” he said.
Randy noted it really wasn’t a plan though.
“It was still a distant vision of coaching them both at the same time, and now that is here, I am so happy it all worked out,” he said. “I feel so fortunate that one of the things they love and are excelling at is the same thing I have loved as a player, fan and coach.”
The sisters are thrilled to have their father as a coach and pleased to be playing together. Over the years, they say, their dad has brought out the best in them.
“I have had my dad as a coach for many years, and I think he has pushed me at home and at practice to be the best athlete I can be and to go above and beyond what most players do,” Dani said. “He has always been my favorite coach, and I had been waiting to play with my sister on the same team.”
Dani said having her father coach her has been fun, but she is embracing the opportunity in her final year to play with her younger sister.
“The best part is having my sister to hang out with and play against,” Dani said. “She always pushes me to be better.”
This season was in sight for quite some time for Megan, the high-scoring freshman. She’s planning to make the best of the only year she’ll have this situation.
“We have been thinking about this one season for a very long time, and I love playing on the same team with my sister because I can look up to her as a leader on the team and in my life,” Megan said. “The best part for me is that it’s super fun listening, and learning, to all of the strategy at home, practices and games.”
Dani agreed.
“We have the same ideas about the game,” Dani said. “We can bounce ideas off of each other and if he is explaining something new I usually get it right away.”
Coach U’Ren believes the team will benefit from having sisters playing together, and that stems from what he saw in his playing and previous coaching experience. Brothers and sisters tend to have each others’ backs, including back when his younger brother Ryan played with him at Alma.
This year’s Norse teams have another pair of sisters, Sophia and Clarice Bardenhagen.
“The sibling bond has always been strong,” the veteran coach pointed out. “A lot of times they just know what the other will do before anyone else — I’ve seen that same thing with every set of siblings I’ve coached.”
Randy admitted he tends to be harder on his own girls and regularly reminds himself to switch back to “dad” mode from time to time after games and practices.
“Coaching your own girls is a fun challenge. I try to treat them like I do all the other girls,” he said. “I often have to remind myself to coach them as if they weren’t my girls.”
Randy has hopes of returning Suttons Bay to prominence in league and postseason play. The Norse have won few postseason games since the coaching days of Ryan Defoe and Leland starting its own girls program. Leland had been in a co-op with Suttons Bay.
Today, Suttons Bay has a co-op with Northport and Lake Leelanau St. Mary that has been in place since 2015.
The Norse, who sit at 4-4-1 on the season with a 3-3-1 record in the Northwest Conference, battle NWC leader Leland (5-2, 5-0 Northwest) on the road Wednesday.
“As with any season, we want to improve each week,” Randy said. “If we do that, the results start to speak for themselves.”
The U’Ren sisters believe the team enjoys playing with them and for their dad.
“The team loves it,” Dani said. “They always tease us and sometimes get our names mixed, but they love it.”
Megan summed it up.
“The team thinks it’s really cool,” she said.
Randy, however, is trying to keep a perspective that goes beyond soccer and winning.
“I will always cherish just being able to spend more time with Dani and Megan,” he said. “Kids are so busy, and time just flies. Having these couple extra hours together each day is priceless.”
