TRAVERSE CITY — What do you get the Runner of the Year who's already earned that distinction four other times? How about being named the 2021-22 Record-Eagle Female Athlete of the Year?
Traverse City Central star and soon-to-be Stanford Cardinal Julia Flynn was named Runner of the Year for the first time in 2018 after her freshman cross country season and was selected to the 2019 Girls Track and Field Dream Team. She was a Dream Team selection as a sophomore for cross country, and the outcome of the 2020 track and field season will forever remain a mystery after all spring sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flynn came back strong in the fall of 2020, winning Runner of the Year for cross country as a junior and backing that up with a Runner of the Year award in the spring for track. She made it three out of four in cross country, taking Runner of the Year honors this previous season as a senior; and now she captures her fourth consecutive Runner of the Year as the 2022 girls track and field honoree.
Flynn picked up 21 victories in her final season as a Trojan. She was about as dominant as it gets, sweeping her way through the 800-meters and the 1600 to the tune of regional, Big North Conference and Division 1 state championships in both events. She set personal records at the state finals in the 800 at 2:08 and the 1600 at 4:39.75. Flynn also won the two 400-meter races she entered, took home regional and conference titles in the 3200 along with a fifth-place finish at state. As part of the Trojan 4x400-meter relay team, Flynn helped them win the Big North championships, a regional title and take fourth place at state.
But one of the few honors to elude Flynn through her four years at Central was the overall Athlete of the Year award, which stretches the entire school year sports season. Now, consider it captured.
Her performance on the track and in cross country was more than enough to bestow the honor on Flynn.
In cross country, she capped off an incredible prep career with gold medals at the Pete Moss Invite, the Michigan State University Spartan Invitational, the Jackson Invite, the Shepherd BLUEJAY Invite (with a season-best time of 16:53.4), the Big North Championships, the Northern Michigan Cross Country Championship and the Division 1 regional.
Flynn gave a career-best performance at the state finals, placing second with a time of 17:20.5. She finished 10th as a freshman and then third as both a sophomore and junior.
"It means a lot every time," Flynn said of winning Runner of the Year for the fifth time.
The senior Trojan is thrilled that her accomplishments have been recognized on such a scale — despite not always feeling deserving.
"I see it as a huge honor," Flynn said of the Athlete of the Year award. "I don't think of myself as only an athlete, so sometimes I feel a little weird that I get so much recognition. I hold myself to such high standards, and I don't always feel like I deserve all of that recognition. But the support is amazing. It's definitely made my high school career very rewarding and very fun."
"I hope that when I move on and go to college, some of my teammates get that same recognition," Flynn continued. "They work really hard as well."
Flynn doesn't have to report to Stanford until late August. She's heard the talk from people saying how difficult it will be to move so far away, but Flynn is chomping at the bit to embrace that challenge with open arms.
"It's not going to be easy," she said. "I know immersing myself in this new life will be a little bit scary and a little bit sad to leave my family, but the ability to see this as something exciting and promising is a great way to look at it. I can't wait to start this new chapter of my life."
That new chapter will have at least one similarity. Running.
"I just really love to run," Flynn said. "My love has taken me amazing places. This last year, I've traveled to Seattle and Eugene and to San Diego. Those trips have been so much fun. I love being around other athletes in this sport. They're all super kind and very supportive. I'm honored to be a part of that community."
The life she lives because of running has been a "huge blessing and an enormous gift," Flynn said.
The growth she's experienced by pushing herself to go beyond her limits and persevere through the struggles has only been positive.
"That's just what people do," Flynn said. "Isn't it a human tendency to want to be better than they were?"
Flynn said many of the lessons she's learned from becoming such a talented and accomplished runner are ones she can apply to life outside of the sport as well, helping her become a good leader and teammate.
"I've learned a lot about myself — not only as an athlete, but as a person — throughout these four years," she said. "Running has kept me in a student mentality where there is always so much more to learn and to forever be the student and seek knowledge and be thankful for the teachers and coaches in your life and the people that have stories to share."
Although the successes she experiences can be shared by teammates, friends and family, Flynn said her love of running is something she found and forged on her own.
"I had a lot of people encourage me along the way, but I wouldn't say my love for running stems from any particular person," Flynn said. "It's just been people I admire, people who love who they are but are always driven to be a better version of themselves."
That mentality to use the positive as motivation has been a game-changer for Flynn.
"You don't have to not like the athlete you are and be upset with your performance to get better," she said. "That's not to say I haven't had my fair share of bad races or 'failures.' I just don't choose to view them as failures. I'd aimed for the state title a couple years in a row, and it wasn't until this last track season that I finally got that."
Flynn said these four years and the culmination of all of her hard work this senior year taught her to "trust the process."
"I've learned how to detach myself from the awards and recognition and not labeling myself by those things as that's who I am," she said. "What I've accomplished in running doesn't have anything to do with any first-place award or recognition. The most important recognition has to be from myself.
"That's the biggest gift that this sport has given me — the ability to be happy with who I am and what I've become, no matter if I win or lose."
Flynn knows that none of what she has accomplished would have been possible without the support of those around her.
"I have been honored to call them my coaches, and I've loved every minute of running with my teammates," Flynn said. "I'm super excited to see what they do this year. I'll definitely be following the Traverse City Central teams and seeing what they're doing and how they're performing."
Flynn said it will be different supporting the Trojans from far away, but she has every intention of returning to Traverse City next summer and reconnecting with her former teammates and coaches.
"These last four years have been amazing," Flynn said. "I've learned so much."
2022 RECORD-EAGLE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD DREAM TEAM
Julia Flynn — Traverse City Central, Sr.
There are quite a lot of 1s next to Flynn's name in her final high school track and field season. Twenty-one, to be exact. The senior Trojan was about as dominant as it gets, sweeping her way through the 800-meters and the 1600 to the tune of regional, Big North Conference and Division 1 state championships in both. She set personal records at the state finals in the 800 at 2:08 and the 1600 at 4:39.75. Flynn also won the two 400-meter races she entered, took home regional and conference titles in the 3200 along with a fifth-place finish at state. As part of the Trojan 4x400-meter relay team, Flynn helped them win the Big North championships, a regional title and fourth place at state.
Tara Townsend — Frankfort, Sr.
Winning three state championships is a mighty fine way to cap off a high school career, and that is exactly what Townsend did in her last season as a Panther. She also added a state bronze to those three golds. Townsend dominated in the 100-meters, winning a Division 4 regional and state title. She also picked up a regional crown in the 200 and a third-place at state to go along with regional and state championships in the pole vault and as part of the 4x100 relay team for Frankfort.
Arianna Stallworth — Traverse City West, Jr.
Stallworth likely will be one of the frontrunners for the Runner of the Year award next season after putting up an incredible performance as a junior. The ultra-skilled sprinter won Big North Conference and Division 1 regional championships in the 100- and 200-meter races along with a 12th-place finish in the 100 at state and a 14th-place effort in the 200. Stallworth also took second in the 200 at the MITCA team state championships and was a crucial part of the Titans' 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that also made it to the state finals.
Addison Swanson — Traverse City Central, Sr.
A legitimate contender for the 2022 Runner of the Year honor, Swanson was consistently excellent throughout her final year, finishing in the top five in all but one event in which she competed — which was a ninth-place finish in the Division 1 state finals for the 400-meters. Swanson picked up wins in the 100, the 200 (including at the Honor Roll), the 400 (including a regional and Big North title), the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay (including regional and Big North championships).
Sara Schermerhorn — Traverse City West, Sr.
Schermerhorn was consistently in the top three across several events, doing so more than 40 times. The senior Titan qualified for and competed in four events at the MHSAA Division 1 state championships (100-meters, 200, 4x100, 4x200) and one at the MITCA team state championships (400-meters).
Katelynn Dix — Grand Traverse Academy, Sr.
Dix was nothing short of an absolute star for the Mustangs in her senior season. The hurdler and long jumper never finished worse than fifth in her three main events. She won Division 3 regional titles in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles as well as the long jump. She went on to place fourth at the state finals in the 100 hurdles, fifth in the 300 hurdles with a PR run of 47.08 and third in the long jump, an event she'd won at every other meet this season.
Gloria Stepanovich — Benzie Central, Jr.
Stepanovich was hands down one of the best long jumpers in the state and proved herself to be the best in Division 3 when she won a state championship at both the MHSAA state finals and the MITCA team state finals. She won the event in 11 other meets as well, but her personal record of 17-8 came in a second-place finish at the regional. Stepanovich swept the Northwest Conference meets and won at the NWC championships as well.
Aiden Harrand — Buckley, So.
Harrand will no doubt be competing for the Runner of the Year awards as a junior and senior after winning two individual state titles as a sophomore. Her 2022 resume includes wins in six different events — the 200 (1), the 400 (3, including a Northwest Conference championship), the 800 (8, including an NWC championship as well as Division 4 regional and state golds), the 1600 (9, including regional and state titles), the 3200 (4) and the long jump (1). Harrand also placed fourth at the state finals in the 3200.
Becky Lane — Traverse City West, Sr.
Lane competed in just one event — the pole vault — for the entirety of the 2022 season, but the senior Trojan did so at an elite level. Lane won eight straight meets to start the season before a runner-up finish at the Division 1 regional. She followed that with two more wins at the Big North championships and the Honor Roll meet, where she vaulted a personal best 11-0. Lane placed fourth in the MITCA team state championships and 10th at the MHSAA state finals.
Avery Lahti — Traverse City West, So.
The mega-talented thrower and jumper for the Titans put together a great sophomore season while competing in the shot put, discus and long jump and compiling 22 top-3 finishes. Lahti picked up four wins in the shot put and threw a PR 36-1.75 at the Division 1 MITCA team state championships for fourth place. She also won a Big North championship and a regional title in the long jump en route to a 22nd-place finish at the MHSAA state finals.
Noel Vanderwall — Petoskey, Sr.
Vanderwall, who has been a contender for Runner of the Year in the past, put up a stellar final year for Petoskey. The senior won four of her five races in the 800-meters, won Division 2 regional titles and took third place at the state finals in both the 1600 and 3200. She also helped the 4x800 relay team to a regional crown and a fourth-place finish at state.
Lauren Wooer — Kingsley, Sr.
Wooer was excellent for the Stags as a hurdler and part of the relay squad. The senior tallied eight wins in the 300-meter hurdles, including a Division 2 regional championship and a Northwest Conference title. She placed 10th in the state finals, running a PR time of 47.74.
Sophia Rhein — Traverse City St. Francis, Jr.
Rhein was consistently good in the 1600- and 3200-meters for the Gladiators, running her way to a combined 20 top-three finishes in the two events. She won the 1600 at the Lake Michigan Conference championships as well as the Honor Roll and took 20th in state while also winning the 3200 at the LMC championships, taking second at the Division 3 MITCA state finals and 14th at the MHSAA state championships.
Mylie Kelly — Benzie Central, So.
Kelly is well on her way to elite status as a runner in northern Michigan. The sophomore Huskie picked up four top-three finishes in the 800-meters, six more in the 1600 and then went on to win a championship in the 3200 at the Division 3 MITCA team state finals. She also took eighth in the 3200 at the MHSAA state championships.
Kelsey Saxton — Kingsley, So.
Saxton put together an incredible season as a pole vaulter for the Stags, compiling 12 top-three finishes and five wins — including at the Division 2 regional and the Northwest Conference championships, where she vaulted a personal-best 10-3.
Lindsey Tonello — Cadillac, Sr.
The long jumper for the Vikings got off to a red-hot start in her final season, winning five straight meets and then taking first at the Division 2 regional. She placed sixth in the long jump at the state finals.
Nevada Molby — Elk Rapids, Sr.
Molby came on strong toward the end of the season and picked a great time to run her PR in the 100-meters, clocking a 13.01 to win a Division 3 regional and then place 14th at state. She also helped the Elk Rapids 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to top-eight finishes at state.
Audrey Huizinga — Manistee, Fr.
Huizinga put together one of the most impressive freshman campaigns in northern Michigan, compiling nine top-three finishes in the 200-meters and taking fifth at the MITCA Division 3 team state finals. She also finished third and eighth, respectively in the 400 at MITCA and the MHSAA state championships while helping the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams to top-10 finishes at the MHSAA finals.
Anna Huizinga — Manistee, Sr.
The senior was a versatile athlete for the Chips in her last year, competing in a dozen different events throughout the season. She excelled in the hurdles, taking second in the 100 at the Division 3 regional and ninth at state and then second in the 300 at the regional and the MITCA team state finals before placing third at the MHSAA championships.
Liathano Ramirez — Benzie Central, Sr.
One of the elite hurlers in northern Michigan and the state, Ramirez dominated the shot put event to the tune of 10 wins — including at the Northwest Conference championships, the Honor Roll meet and the Division 3 MITCA team state finals. She finished fifth in the MHSAA state championships with a PR throw of 36-11.5. In the discus, Ramirez picked up wins at the regional meet, the MITCA state finals, the Northwest championships and the Honor Roll meet, where she launched a PR of 118-8.
Rylan Finstrom — Grayling, So.
The sophomore Viking went on a tear down the stretch. Finstrom destroyed the competition in the discus at the Division 3 state finals, launching a PR throw of 145-2 — besting her previous record by more than 17 feet to win a state championship. She won the last six events in which she competed, collecting titles at the regional, the Lake Michigan Conference championships and the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions. Finstrom also finished fourth at the state finals in the shot put after winning a regional title.
Libby McCarthy — Manistee, So.
The high jumper for the Chips was on another level in her sophomore campaign. McCarthy won her first four meets and then went on to win the event at the Lakes 8 championships before a second-place effort at the Division 3 regional, a third-place at the MITCA team state finals and fourth at the MHSAA championships.
Kendall Waligorski — Manistee, So.
Waligorski showed up and showed out as a pole vaulter for the Chips, collecting 10 top-three finishes and seven wins. She earned a Division 3 regional championship, took third at the MITCA team state finals and then set a PR with a vault of 9-6 at the MHSAA championships for seventh place.
Liberty Perry — Central Lake, Jr.
A pair of top-10 finishes in the Division 4 MHSAA state championships as well as a regional title put Perry in the upper echelon of competitors for the 2022 season. Perry placed seventh in the 100-meters at state and seventh in the 200 as well after winning a regional in the 200.
Makenna Scott — Glen Lake, Sr.
Scott closed out her Laker career by once again putting together a fantastic year. The senior picked up six wins out of seven races in the 800-meters, including a gold at the Honor Roll meet. She also won a Northwest Conference championship and placed third in the Division 4 state finals in the 1600 and also won a regional and conference title in the 3200 before a runner-up finish at state.
Allie Nowak — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Fr.
Nowak showed her versatility and value as she competed in nine separate events throughout the season. The freshman won a Ski Valley title in the 800-meters, placed 11th in the Division 4 state finals in the 1600, won regional and conference titles in the pole vault before finishing seventh at state. She helped the 4x400 relay team to a regional title and a 13th-place finish at state.
Eliza Frary, Gwyneth Dunaway, Grace Wolfe, Tara Townsend — Frankfort
The Division 4 state championship-winning 4x100-meter relay team for the Panthers was stellar throughout the entire season, winning a regional title as well. Frary, Wolfe and Dunaway were also part of the 4x200 team along with Payton Miller that won a regional title and placed 10th in the state finals.
Grace Wolfe — Frankfort, So.
Aside from helping the Panther 4x100-meter relay team win a Division 4 state title, Wolfe was an elite jumper for Frankfort. She won regional titles in both the high jump and long jump, finishing 10th at state in the high jump and sixth in the long jump.
Emily Grant — Suttons Bay, Sr.
The senior hurler for Suttons Bay put together an impressive final season in the discus, compiling eight top-two finishes along with a Division 4 regional championship when she threw a personal-record 121-2 for the title. She placed 10th in the event at the state finals.
SECOND TEAM
Kathleen Venhuizen — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Lola Reimers — Traverse City Central, Jr.
Ava King — Traverse City West, So.
Ella Kirkwood — Traverse City Central, So.
Alexis Ball — Traverse City Central, So.
Audrey Wolff — Traverse City West, Sr.
Makenzie Johns — Cadillac, So.
Madisyn Lundquist — Cadillac, So.
Kendall Schopieray — Cadillac, Sr.
Caroline Farley — Petoskey, Sr.
CamBrie Corey — Petoskey, So.
Hunter Shellenbarger — Elk Rapids, Fr.
Sarah Zamaites — Elk Rapids, Sr.
Ava Maginty — Boyne City, Jr.
Petra Foote — Grandy Traverse Academy, Jr.
Katie Rohrer — Charlevoix, So.
Grace Slocum — Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
Molly Harding — Manton, Sr.
Laina Sladics — Charlevoix, So.
Taylor Sheridan — East Jordan, Sr.
Elise Johnson — Benzie Central, Sr.
Kara Johnson — Benzie Central, So.
Adrian Childs — Benzie Central, So.
Maya Padisak — Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
Megan Arntz — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Gwyneth Passinault — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Sophia Ellalasingham — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Mary Masserant — Traverse City St. Francis, Fr.
Rylee Duffing — Traverse City St. Francis, So.
Magdalen Kleinrichert — Traverse City St. Francis, Sr.
Aleah Manley — Elk Rapids, Sr.
Paige Fosdick — Elk Rapids, So.
Catherine Leahy — Elk Rapids, Sr.
Brianne Roberts — Elk Rapids, Jr.
Clara Leahy — Elk Rapids, Sr.
Sadie Larson — Lake City, Fr.
Jordan Fox — Lake City, Sr.
Jessica Allen — Lake City, Sr.
Rylee Cohoon — Lake City, Jr.
Ashtyn Janis — Manistee, Jr.
Kasey Eckhardt — Manistee, Sr.
Lacey Zimmerman — Manistee, Jr.
Grace Nemecek — East Jordan, So.
Adyson Nederhood — McBain, Jr.
Leah Rohrer — Charlevoix, Sr.
Carlee Campbell — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
Natalie Zochowski — Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.
Ruby Hogan — Glen Lake, Jr.
Meagan Lange — Forest Area, Jr.
Ella Knudsen — Leland, Fr.
Miriam Murrell — Gaylord St. Mary, So.
Lauren Niedzielski — Manistee Catholic Central, 8th grade.
Mya Denoyer — Leland, Fr.
Lexy Abraham — Mesick, Sr.
Kayla McCoy — Mesick, So.
Kelsey Quiggin — Mesick, Jr.
Savannha Mann — Mesick, Jr.
Jillian Hillier — Mesick, Sr.
Payton Miller — Frankfort, So.
Grace Bradford — Glen Lake, Sr.
Taylor Matthews — Buckley, Jr.
Maddy Biller — Brethren, So.
Abby Kissling — Brethren, So.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Madalen Ferrill, Traverse City West; Rylee Herban, Traverse City West; Ella Kirkwood, Traverse City Central; Alexis Ball, Traverse City Central; Lucy Bongiorno, Traverse City Central; Iali Rodenroth, Traverse City Central; Amy Jun, Traverse City West; Elliot Smith, Traverse City West; Lauren May, Traverse City Central; Lexi Hodges, Traverse City West; Emilie Frechette, Traverse City West; Charlise Schulz, Traverse City West; Mckenzie McManus, Traverse City Central; Paige LaMott, Traverse City Central; Kara Sickle, Traverse City West; Grace Moeggenborg, Traverse City West; Julia Kezak, Cadillac; Hanah Johnson, Cadillac; Gretchen Woodbury, Petoskey; Claudia Whitmore, Petoskey; Isabel Habecker, Petoskey; Alison Bailey, Petoskey; Faith Bailey, Petoskey; Madeline Loe, Petoskey; Madalyn Agren, Johannesburg-Lewiston; Presley Barley, Frankfort; Rosalinda Gascho, Joburg; Gemma Lerchen, Glen Lake; Maddie Bradford, Glen Lake; Jenna Van Skyhock, Glen Lake, Kariesue Taghon, Glen Lake; Brooklyn Latuszek, Joburg; Lydia Hummel, Joburg; Caroline Gilling, Gaylord St. Mary; Emma McKinley, Gaylord St. Mary; Bailey Murrell, Gaylord St. Mary; Ashlyn Blackmore, Onekama; Mairin McCarthy, Onekama; Madison Gutkowski, Onekama; Jayla Howerton, Onekama; Leah Durfee, Forest Area; Ryen Norman, Forest Area; Bella Erickson, Forest Area; Bridgette Duncan, Leland; Ariana Rodriguez, Leland; Paige Willman, Frankfort; Kate May, Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.