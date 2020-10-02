CADILLAC — Tylor McCoon wasn’t on the Traverse City Central sideline Friday.
His uniform scored the first three Trojan touchdowns, however.
Quarterback Josh Burnham wore McCoon’s No. 86 uniform Friday in honor of his senior teammate, who had season-ending knee surgery Wednesday.
“There’d be nothing better than to go out and honor him tonight,” Burnham said. “We all had 86 on our wrist tape. I just wanted to wear his jersey. He’s just been amazing throughout the years. It’s definitely a hard loss.”
Burnham scored Central’s first three touchdowns on runs of 68-, 1- and 10 yards as Central fought off Cadillac for a 41-17 victory that puts the Trojans in control of the Big North Conference.
The Vikings didn’t make things easy, though. Cadillac trailed just 12-10 in the third quarter after Blake Swiger’s 38-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Cadillac’s offense churned out yards in the first half, with drives of 35, 54 and 66 yards producing 12 first downs, but only three points courtesy of kicker Colin Hess’ second-quarter 22-yard field goal.
“I don’t know, we were kind of playing out of sorts,” Central head coach Eric Schugars said. “Not really being disciplined in assignment football. We weren’t great with our leverages early on. And then they made you pay. They’re a good football team.”
The win leaves Central (3-0, 3-0 Big North) as the league’s lone unbeaten. The clash of the BNC’s two last teams without a loss saw the Trojans take a 20-10 lead in the all-time series, an even 2-for-1 winning percentage against the Vikings (2-1, 2-1 BNC).
“We came out and did exactly what we wanted to do,” Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. “They’ve got an explosive offense, and we knew we needed to keep them off the field and shorten the game. And we did that. The margin of error playing a team like Traverse City Central was pretty small and we can’t afford to turn the ball over like that.”
Carson Bourdo stood out for Central, picking off two more passes and returning one 47 yards for a touchdown. That gives him six interceptions in three games this season — two in every contest.
His second pick and subsequent TD return all but slammed the door on Cadillac, giving Central a 34-10 lead with 7:24 remaining. Carson Hall’s 9-yard TD run put Central up 27-10 with 9:03 to go.
“The ball went up and Brayden Halliday had good coverage for the tip and the ball was in the air and I had to make a play,” Bourdo said. “And then we had good blocking downfield. All the boys went and hit some someone. So, lanes opened up and I found my way to the end zone.”
Austin Bills tacked on a 2-yard TD run for TCC and Chris Reinhold broke loose for a 57-yard score for Cadillac to complete the scoring.
Aden Gurden led Cadillac with 72 rushing yards, with Noah Cochrane and Reinhold each adding 62.
“Mallory’s done a good job with the veer and instilling that in his program, and they’re getting better and better every year,” Schugars said. “And I was worried about that. It kept me up.”
Bills rumbled for 118 yards on 17 carries, with Burnham adding 131 on 11 totes and Hall needing only three carries to get 30 yards and a TD. Burnham completed five of eight passes for 35 yards, all going to Hall and Bourdo.
“We knew that today was going to be a conference championship,” Bourdo said. “We’re both 2-0, so we just had to come out here to play our game and treat it as a conference championship game. We’ve still got two more, so we’re going to finish that out, win outright. That’s our goal. And then make a run in the playoffs.”
Luke Enyeart led Cadillac’s defense with eight tackles, Collin Johnson and Carter Harsh each made seven and Dan Gray and Swiger six apiece. Gray also caused a fumble on the second half’s opening kickoff that Harsh recovered.
Kadyn Warner and Ryan Royston recovered fumbles for TC Central, with Burnham forcing one. Michael Booher recovered an inadvertent onside kick in the fourth quarter.
“We told the guys, ‘You’re playing for the BNC championship right now,’” Schugars said. “So this meant a lot to our guys and meant a lot to them. I thought our kids responded well in the second half, and a little bit of adversity is always good for a team.”
