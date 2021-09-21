Michigan High School Football Poll
Division 1
School Total Points
1. Rockford (4) (4-0) 49
2. Clarkston (1) (4-0) 46
3. Saline (4-0) 38
4. Belleville (3-1) 33
5. Rochester Adams (4-0) 30
6. Dearborn Fordson (4-0) 22
7. Grand Blanc (4-0) 21
8. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (3-1) 10
9. Howell (4-0) 6
10. Dearborn (4-0) 5
(tie)Brownstown Woodhaven (4-0) 5
Others receiving votes: Romeo 3. Sterling Heights Stevenson 3. Detroit Cass Tech 3. Detroit Catholic Central 1.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Warren De La Salle (5) (4-0) 50
2. Livonia Churchill (4-0) 45
3. Byron Center (4-0) 37
4. Caledonia (4-0) 33
(tie) South Lyon (4-0) 33
6. Muskegon Mona Shores (3-1) 24
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (3-1) 20
8. Traverse City Central (3-1) 17
9. Dexter (3-1) 8
10. Bay City Western (4-0) 6
Others receiving votes: North Farmington 2.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Detroit King (5) (3-1) 50
2. DeWitt (3-1) 45
3. River Rouge (3-1) 36
4. Muskegon (3-1) 33
5. Mount Pleasant (4-0) 29
6. Birmingham Brother Rice (3-1) 22
(tie) Orchard Lake St. Mary's (4-0) 22
8. Allen Park (4-0) 16
9. Riverview (4-0) 11
10. St. Joseph (4-0) 9
Others receiving votes: Zeeland West 1. Harper Woods 1.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Chelsea (4) (4-0) 49
2. Edwardsburg (1) (4-0) 43
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (4-0) 42
4. Freeland (4-0) 31
5. Ortonville Brandon (4-0) 29
6. Detroit Country Day (3-1) 25
7. Spring Lake (4-0) 22
8. Cadillac (3-1) 14
9. Pontiac Notre Dame (3-1) 8
10. Hastings (4-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Goodrich 2. Sault Ste. Marie 2. Lake Fenton 1.
Division 5
School Total Points
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5) (4-0) 50
2. Frankenmuth (4-0) 41
3. Portland (4-0) 40
4. Kingsley (4-0) 37
5. Grand Rapids West Catholic (4-0) 29
6. Marine City (4-0) 26
7. Belding (4-0) 15
8. Gladwin (4-0) 14
9. Berrien Springs (4-0) 9
(tie) Comstock Park (4-0) 9
Others receiving votes: Kingsford 2. Armada 1. Big Rapids 1. Olivet 1.
Division 6
School Total Points
1. Lansing Catholic (5) (4-0) 50
2. Constantine (4-0) 44
3. Millington (4-0) 38
4. Boyne City (4-0) 31
5. Jonesville (4-0) 30
6. Montague (3-1) 24
(tie) Watervliet (4-0) 24
8. Michigan Center (3-1) 10
9. Negaunee (3-1) 7
10. Menominee (3-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Reed City 4. 12, Ida 3. Almont 3. Grayling 1.
Division 7
School Total Points
1. Jackson Lumen Christi (2) (4-0) 45
2. Traverse City St. Francis (1) (4-0) 43
3. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (4-0) 39
4. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (1) (4-0) 34
5. Reese (4-0) 23
6. New Lothrop (3-1) 21
7. Bad Axe (4-0) 19
8. Lawton (4-0) 14
9. Detroit Loyola (2-2) 11
10. Muskegon Catholic Central (3-1) 10
Others receiving votes: Ishpeming Westwood 5. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 5. Montrose 3. Mancelona 2. Evart 1.
Division 8
School Total Points
1. Hudson (5) (4-0) 50
2. Addison (4-0) 43
3. Carson City-Crystal (4-0) 32
4. Ubly (4-0) 29
5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (3-1) 28
6. White Pigeon (4-0) 26
7. Sand Creek (3-1) 20
8. Beal City (3-1) 18
9. Clarkston Everest Catholic (3-1) 15
10. Reading (3-1) 7
Others receiving votes: Centreville 3. Breckenridge 2. Muskegon Heights 1. Bark River-Harris 1.
8 Player
School Total Points
1. Powers North Central (6) (4-0) 78
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian (1) (4-0) 64
3. Portland St Patrick (1) (4-0) 62
4. Morrice (4-0) 48
5. Suttons Bay (4-0) 35
6. Marion (4-0) 31
7. Pickford (4-0) 29
8. Colon (4-0) 25
9. Crystal Falls Forest Park (4-0) 15
(tie) Martin (4-0) 15
Others receiving votes: Bridgman 11. Britton-Deerfield 9. Mendon 4. North Huron 4. Rudyard 4. Norway 2. Deckerville 2. 18, Au Gres-Sims 1. Ontonagon 1.