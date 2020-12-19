TRAVERSE CITY — Another six players made all-state when the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association unveiled its final teams Friday.
That brings the total to 16 local athletes selected to the various MHSFCA teams.
Traverse City West senior defensive back Christian Boivin was the area’s only Division 1 selection after putting up 940 rushing yards in seven games, averaging 7.8 per carry and scoring 11 TDs, plus seven catches for 41 yards. On defense, he produced 72 tackles (61 solo), three interceptions, two blocked kicks and a sack.
Traverse City Central junior linebacker Josh Burnham and Trojans junior Carson Bourdo each made it in Division 2.
Josh Burnham scored 30 touchdowns on offense and was virtually everywhere defensively, despite teams often trying to run plays away from him. Running back Justin Whitehorn and tight end Aaron Rice from North Farmington — Central’s playoff opponent in a Jan. 2 regional championship game — also made the team.
Carson Bourdo ended the season with nine interceptions (returning two for touchdowns), recording six of those in the first three games (two in each) and adding two more picks in a playoff win at Midland. Added 20 catches for 303 yards and three TDs as a receiver.
The eight-player teams also came out Friday, with three local players making the squads.
Suttons Bay senior linebacker Michael Wittman earned Division 1 selection after a campaign in which he put up 88 tackles (52 solo) with 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He recovered two fumbles (one for a TD) and blocked two punts. Running back Beau Vizina and defensive back Derrick Armstrong of Inland Lakes — the Norsemen’s semifinal playoff opponent — also made the team.
Onekama senior Johnny Neph and Bear Lake junior Bryce Harless claimed honors in eight-player Division 2.
Neph, a senior who also plays quarterback, only played one full game for the Portagers, who had several contests called off because of COVID-19 and others called before concluding because of injuries.
Harless rarely left the field for Bear Lake, playing quarterback, running back, defensive back, kicker and punter.
Other players earning all-state on the previously-released MHSFCA teams include Cadillac’s Collin Johnston and Dan Gray, Kingsley’s Owen Graves and Brady Harrand, Grayling’s David Millikin and Andrew Kanary, Glen Lake receiver Finn Hogan, Charlevoix linebacker Luke Snyder and Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Tommy Runyan and Sheldon Huff.