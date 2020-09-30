PREP VOLLEYBALL
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Farmington Hills Mercy
2. Byron Center
3. Bloomfield Hills Marian
4. Lowell
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Clarkston
7. Northville
8. Ann Arbor Skyline
9. Traverse City West
10. Lake Orion
Honorable mention: Saline, Grand Haven, Novi, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, Utica Eisenhower, Rockford, Oxford.
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Lake Odessa Lakewood
3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
4. Montague
5. Cadillac
6. North Branch
7. Detroit Country Day
8. Hamilton
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Honorable mention: Carleton Airport, Warren Regina, Marshall, Birch Run, Hudsonville Unity Christian.
DIVISION 3
1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
2. Schoolcraft
3. Beaverton
4. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
5. Bronson
6. Charlevoix
7. Hudson
8. North Muskegon
9. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
10. Traverse City St. Francis
Honorable mention: Beal City, Calumet, Morley Stanwood.
DIVISION 4
1. Mendon
2. Leland
3. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Lansing Christian
6. Fowler
7. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
8. Camden-Frontier
9. Adrian Lenawee Christian
10. Carney-Nadeau
Honorable mention: Battle Creek St. Philip, Traverse City Christian.
