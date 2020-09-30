Volleyball3.jpg
PREP VOLLEYBALL

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Farmington Hills Mercy

2. Byron Center

3. Bloomfield Hills Marian

4. Lowell

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Clarkston

7. Northville

8. Ann Arbor Skyline

9. Traverse City West

10. Lake Orion

Honorable mention: Saline, Grand Haven, Novi, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, Utica Eisenhower, Rockford, Oxford.

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Lake Odessa Lakewood

3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

4. Montague

5. Cadillac

6. North Branch

7. Detroit Country Day

8. Hamilton

9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Honorable mention: Carleton Airport, Warren Regina, Marshall, Birch Run, Hudsonville Unity Christian.

DIVISION 3

1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

2. Schoolcraft

3. Beaverton

4. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

5. Bronson

6. Charlevoix

7. Hudson

8. North Muskegon

9. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

10. Traverse City St. Francis

Honorable mention: Beal City, Calumet, Morley Stanwood.

DIVISION 4

1. Mendon

2. Leland

3. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Lansing Christian

6. Fowler

7. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

8. Camden-Frontier

9. Adrian Lenawee Christian

10. Carney-Nadeau

Honorable mention: Battle Creek St. Philip, Traverse City Christian.

