PREP VOLLEYBALL
State rankings
Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association
DIVISION 1
1. Farmington Hills Mercy
2. Byron Center
3. Lowell
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
5. Clarkston
6. Utica Eisenhower
7. Bloomfield Hills Marian
8. Northville
9. Ann Arbor Skyline
10. Traverse City West
Honorable mention: Lake Orion, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, Saline, Novi, Rockford, Oxford.
DIVISION 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Lake Odessa Lakewood
3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
4. Cadillac
5. Detroit Country Day
6. Montague
7. North Branch
8. Hamilton
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Honorable mention: Carleton Airport, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Marshall, Birch Run, Hudsonville Unity Christian, Warren Regina.
DIVISION 3
1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
2. Schoolcraft
3. Charlevoix
4. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
5. North Muskegon
6. Beaverton
7. Hudson
8. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
9. Traverse City St. Francis
10. Manchester
Honorable mention: Beal City, Bronson, Calumet, Morley Stanwood, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, Unionville-Sebewaing.
DIVISION 4
1. Mendon
2. Leland
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Lansing Christian
5. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
6. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
7. Fowler
8. Camden-Frontier
9. Carney-Nadeau
10. Adrian Lenawee Christian
Honorable mention: Battle Creek St. Philip, Traverse City Christian.
