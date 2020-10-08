TC WEST AT CADILLAC

Traverse City West players celebrate their win over Cadillac in five games on Tuesday.

 Record-Eagle/Jan-Michael Stump

PREP VOLLEYBALL

State rankings

Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association

DIVISION 1

1. Farmington Hills Mercy

2. Byron Center

3. Lowell

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

5. Clarkston

6. Utica Eisenhower

7. Bloomfield Hills Marian

8. Northville

9. Ann Arbor Skyline

10. Traverse City West

Honorable mention: Lake Orion, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, Saline, Novi, Rockford, Oxford.

DIVISION 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Lake Odessa Lakewood

3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

4. Cadillac

5. Detroit Country Day

6. Montague

7. North Branch

8. Hamilton

9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

10. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Honorable mention: Carleton Airport, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Marshall, Birch Run, Hudsonville Unity Christian, Warren Regina.

DIVISION 3

1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

2. Schoolcraft

3. Charlevoix

4. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

5. North Muskegon

6. Beaverton

7. Hudson

8. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

9. Traverse City St. Francis

10. Manchester

Honorable mention: Beal City, Bronson, Calumet, Morley Stanwood, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, Unionville-Sebewaing.

DIVISION 4

1. Mendon

2. Leland

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Lansing Christian

5. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

6. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

7. Fowler

8. Camden-Frontier

9. Carney-Nadeau

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian

Honorable mention: Battle Creek St. Philip, Traverse City Christian.

