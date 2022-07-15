KALAMAZOO — All looked fairly bleak for the Traverse City Pit Spitters as they headed into the eighth inning against Kalamazoo. But one swing opened the flood gates to a five-run inning and a 5-4 comeback win against the Growlers.
Trailing 4-0 and mustering just one hit through seven innings Thursday, the Pit Spitters (24-21) were in sore need of a spark on the road. Dallas Duarte was more than happy to light the flame, taking a 2-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a solo home run to get Traverse City on the board.
After Alec Atkinson went down on strikes on three straight pitches, Christian Beal singled to center and then scored on a two-run blast from Jakob Marsee to get the Spitters within a run at 4-3.
Brennen Dorighi grounded out to second for the second out of the inning, but Colin Summerhill delivered a single followed by a Sam Tackett walk and an RBI base knock to left by Camden Traficante to knot the game at 4-4. A fortuitous bounce would give Traverse City the lead at 5-4 two batters later when Tackett scored on an error by the Kalamazoo third baseman.
Pit Spitters pitching did the job the rest of the way.
Easton Johnson retired the Growlers (24-21) in order in the bottom of the eighth to keep the momentum behind the Spitters in the one-run contest. Johnson got two groundouts and struck out Banks Tolley swinging.
Mitch White locked down the win and picked up the save, inducing a groundout from Devin Obee and striking out Ryan Dykstra before getting the final out on an Anthony Stephan popup to second after walking Cole Russo.
Duncan Lutz (1-1) got the win in relief, tossing two innings and allowing one earned run on no hits while walking two and striking out four. Starting pitcher Aaron Forrest picked up the no-decision in five innings of work. He gave up two earned runs on six hits with five punchouts and four walks.
The loss extends the Growlers’ streak to six straight. Traverse City and Kalamazoo are now tied at 24-21 overall in the Great Lakes East Division. The Pit Spitters lead the second-half race at 6-3.
The Spitters and Growlers are back at it Friday at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo. Joe Horoszko (1-0, 5.59 ERA) takes the bump for Traverse City.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
