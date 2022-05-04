GOLF STATE RANKINGS
Rankings generated by MHSAA Golf app scoring
DIVISION 1
1. Ann Arbor Skyline
2. Muskegon Mona Shores
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. Detroit Jesuit
5. Traverse City Central
6. Detroit Catholic Central
7. Traverse City West
8. Brighton
9. Hartland
10. Novi
DIVISION 2
1. South Lyon East
2. Gull Lake
3. Chelsea
4. Flint Powers
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Orchard Lake St. Mary
7. Spring Lake
8. Marshall
9. Cranbrook-Kingswood
10. Haslett
DIVISION 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Grosse Pointe Liggett
3. Traverse City St. Francis
4. Millington
5. Grosse Ile
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Lake Odessa Lakewood
8. Jackson Lumen Christi
9. Sandusky
10. Lansing Catholic
DIVISION 4
1. Clarkston Everest
2. Lansing Christian
3. Grand Rapids NorthPointe
4. Kalamazoo Hackett
5. Charlevoix
6. Grandville Calvin Christian
7. Glen Lake
8. Kalamazoo Christian
9. Saginaw Nouvel
10. Pewamo Westphalia
