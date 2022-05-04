Charlevoix logo

GOLF STATE RANKINGS

Rankings generated by MHSAA Golf app scoring

DIVISION 1

1. Ann Arbor Skyline

2. Muskegon Mona Shores

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. Detroit Jesuit

5. Traverse City Central

6. Detroit Catholic Central

7. Traverse City West

8. Brighton

9. Hartland

10. Novi

DIVISION 2

1. South Lyon East

2. Gull Lake

3. Chelsea

4. Flint Powers

5. Grand Rapids Christian

6. Orchard Lake St. Mary

7. Spring Lake

8. Marshall

9. Cranbrook-Kingswood

10. Haslett

DIVISION 3

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2. Grosse Pointe Liggett

3. Traverse City St. Francis

4. Millington

5. Grosse Ile

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Lake Odessa Lakewood

8. Jackson Lumen Christi

9. Sandusky

10. Lansing Catholic

DIVISION 4

1. Clarkston Everest

2. Lansing Christian

3. Grand Rapids NorthPointe

4. Kalamazoo Hackett

5. Charlevoix

6. Grandville Calvin Christian

7. Glen Lake

8. Kalamazoo Christian

9. Saginaw Nouvel

10. Pewamo Westphalia

